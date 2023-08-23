“Closest thing to Becks” – Rio Ferdinand comapres Manchester City star to Manchester United legend David Beckham

Rio Ferdinand reckons that Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is the closest any current player gets to Manchester United legend David Beckham.

Ferdinand played 97 matches with Beckham for Manchester United and England during his days at Old Trafford and the national team. The duo combined for a late equalizer in the 2-1 win over Sunderland in 2003, with Beckham scoring via the defender's through ball.

Speaking on his VIBE with FIVE YouTube Channel, Ferdinand claimed that he sees De Bruyne as the current player who can come close to Beckham. He added that the Manchester United legend was good enough to play the same role as De Bruyne or Odegaard, not just the wings.

He said:

"Undoubtedly the best crosser of the ball I have ever seen. If you have got to compare anyone in today's game, it is De Bruyne. I would say, is the closest thing to Becks. Becks could play that position."

"He could either play the holding midfielder in today's game or the number 8/10 that plays in that area, like Kevin de Bruyne or Odegaard if we are talking of the Premier League at the moment."

David Beckham scored 127 goals and provided 225 assists in 724 games for clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is better than Manchester United legend David Beckham, claims Joe Cole

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold is a better passer than Manchester United great David Beckham. He added that the only issue with the Liverpool star is his defending, which keeps him out of the England starting XI as Reece James is the better option.

Cole was on BT Sport last year before the England squad for the FIFA World Cup was announced. He wanted manager Gareth Southgate to find a way to play both Alexander-Arnold and James, saying:

"Look, it doesn't need words. It's Beckham-like but I think he's actually a better passer than Beckham, a better crosser than Beckham. That's saying something because Becks was the best of my generation."

He added:

"The problem England have got is we've also got [Chelsea right-back] Reece James. You cannot leave either of them out, they've both got outstanding attributes. Tactically, can [England manager] Gareth Southgate find a way of getting them both in the team?"

Manchester United legend and David Beckham's former teammate Rio Ferdinand was also on the show and echoed the sentiments. He claimed that Alexander-Arnold is the best passer in the world.