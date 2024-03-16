"Closest thing I have seen to Steven Gerrard in my time of watching the game" - Pundit compares Arsenal star to Liverpool legend

Former West Ham United midfielder-turned-pundit Kevin Nolan has compared Arsenal star Declan Rice to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. The 41-year-old has claimed that Rice is the closest player to the former Liverpool captain in terms of the overall package he brings to his side.

Nolan played for West Ham United when Rice was emerging from the club's youth ranks and has also worked with the now-Arsenal star as the assistant manager of the Hammers. Nolan hailed Rice for his all-round ability in the middle of the park reminiscing about Gerrard.

The former Newcastle United midfielder said (via BBC Radio 5 Live):

"He can do different things. He can win you games by scoring goals, by scoring individual goals, scoring goals when you least expect it and also he can do it by sitting in. I have said, and I will say it again, he is the closest thing I have seen to Steven Gerrard in my time of watching the game, watching football."

Nolan also insisted that Rice is one of the key reasons why Arsenal are in the title race this season alongside Liverpool and Manchester City. He added:

"He can do the job that Stevie had done. He has got the ability, the agility, the strength, the quickness to do it, the passing ability, the range, so he is just going to get better, and I think that’s a major reason why Arsenal are where they are now.”

Rice has been excellent since joining the Gunners in the summer in a deal worth a reported £105 million from West Ham United. The 25-year-old has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 39 appearances across competitions.

Steven Gerrard, on the other hand, is one of the greatest players to have graced the Premier League. The Liverpool great played 710 games for his boyhood club and scored 186 goals while producing 157 assists winning nine trophies in the process.

Michail Antonio names the favorites to win the title among Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool. The England international had previously tipped Manchester City as the favorites but has changed his mind following the Gunners' sensational form since the New Year.

Arteta's side have won all their eight league games in 2024 and sit at the top of the table albeit on goal difference. Antonio has backed the Gunners to win the title this season after faltering at the end of last season. He said:

"I don't think City are going to do it this year. I've been saying since the turn of the year City are doing it, but the way Arsenal have been performing, they have become the City of last three years."

The 33-year-old added:

"They have done the complete opposite of what they did last year when they started the season until December bossing it and then turn of the year, crumbled. Whereas they have come to the business end of the year and they have completely and utter turned it on."

Arteta's side have collected 64 points in 28 league games and sit at the top ahead of Liverpool on goal difference. Manchester City are just one point behind the Gunners in what is turning into one of the most fierce title races in many years.