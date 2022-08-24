Club ask Chelsea to include Conor Gallagher or Armando Broja in potential deal for £60 million rated player - Reports 

Chelsea have been heavily linked with Everton winger Anthony Gordon. The Blues offered multiple bids that were rejected by the Toffees earlier this summer.

The Merseyside-based club have now asked the Blues to include either Conor Gallagher or Armando Broja on loan in a potential deal, as reported by Metro.

According to the outlet, Gordon desires a move to Stamford Bridge as well. The young winger has asked Everton to allow the transfer to materialize. The Toffees are reportedly willing to accept a £60 million fee for the 21-year-old forward.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Anthony Gordon has told Everton + Frank Lampard he wants to join Chelsea. 21yo keen to play CL & boost WC chances. theathletic.com/3530603/2022/0… EXCL: Anthony Gordon has told Everton + Frank Lampard he wants to join Chelsea. 21yo keen to play CL & boost WC chances. #EFC made aware #CFC ready to pay £50m+10m but nothing agreed; still want to keep him & need a replacement if he goes @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCL: Anthony Gordon has told Everton + Frank Lampard he wants to join Chelsea. 21yo keen to play CL & boost WC chances. #EFC made aware #CFC ready to pay £50m+10m but nothing agreed; still want to keep him & need a replacement if he goes @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3530603/2022/0…

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is in dire need of options to bolster his midfield. N'Golo Kante has picked up a hamstring injury, while Mateo Kovacic has only recently returned to first-team training following knee problems (via football.london).

Gordon is reportedly a top priority for Tuchel in the closing stages of the transfer window. He has bagged four goals and eight assists in 63 appearances across competitions for the Merseyside club.

Everton manager Frank Lampard commented on Gordon's situation following the Toffees' EFL Cup victory over Fleetwood Town on Wednesday, August 24. When asked about his knowledge of Gordon's plans, the former Blues manager told talkSPORT (as quoted by Metro):

"Nothing more than when I did my press [conference] after Notts Forest and before – he’s our player.

"Everyone knows there’s interest from Chelsea, it’s very public now, but he’s our player. It’s as simple as that."

When asked about wanting a quick resolution to the transfer, he added:

"Yeah, ideally, or carry on and he’s our player, so that’s what it is."

Gallagher has featured in only one of three Premier League fixtures for the west London club. The midfielder put in an underwhelming performance in the Blues' 3-0 defeat against Leeds United on Sunday, August 21.

Gallagher started the match well and seemed confident on the ball. However, as the game progressed, the youngster's confidence dwindled as he gave the ball away on multiple occasions.

Meanwhile, Broja has played only 15 minutes across two appearances for the Blues.

Simon Jordan urges Everton to sell Gordon to Chelsea

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has urged Everton to 'cash in' on Gordon. The English businessman insists that it will be good business for the Toffees.

Jordan believes the Toffees should allow the £60 million-rated player to move to Stamford Bridge if the Blues are 'stupid enough' to splurge on him.

Speaking to Talksport, Jordan said:

“Sell him, cash in on him. Brighton took £62million for Marc Cucurella. If Chelsea are stupid enough to be the latest incarnation of Johnny Splash-a-cash let them pay for him.

“Go and get the £60million. I think most Evertonians will look at it with disappointment but realise it’s good business and they’ll want it spent back in the team.”

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



🤯 “£60m! What!? Send him in a cab before someone wakes up!”



“Everton have to sell now as they have 9 days to utilise this money.”



Simon Jordan says 🤝 “Sell him now! If Chelsea are stupid enough, let them pay for him.”🤯 “£60m! What!? Send him in a cab before someone wakes up!”“Everton have to sell now as they have 9 days to utilise this money.”Simon Jordan says #EFC must accept £60m from #CFC for Anthony Gordon. 🤝 “Sell him now! If Chelsea are stupid enough, let them pay for him.”🤯 “£60m! What!? Send him in a cab before someone wakes up!”🙏 “Everton have to sell now as they have 9 days to utilise this money.”Simon Jordan says #EFC must accept £60m from #CFC for Anthony Gordon. https://t.co/zWDW02eW1I

Everton will next take on Brentford away on August 27 while the Blues face Leicester City at home.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit