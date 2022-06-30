“Impossible to keep those who want to leave” - Club CEO provides crucial update on Chelsea transfer target

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene has hinted at Matthijs de Ligt's interest in moving to Chelsea this summer. He claimed it was impossible to keep players unwilling to stay at the club.

Chelsea are looking to sign De Ligt this summer as they eye a rebuild in defense. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen left the club after their contracts expired.

De Ligt and Nathan Aké, Thomas Tuchel's priorities. Juventus CEO Arrivabene on Matthijs de Ligt deal with Chelsea: "It's impossible to keep players when they want to leave the club - but all the three parties in the negotiations have to be satisfied", tells Tuttosport.

While speaking to Tuttosport, Juventus' CEO confirmed that De Ligt wanted to leave the club in the summer. He added that it was impossible to keep players who had made up their minds but insisted that no transfer would occur until all parties were satisfied.

"It's impossible to keep players when they want to leave the club—but all the three parties in the negotiations have to be satisfied."

Reports suggest Juventus are looking for €70 million for the Dutch defender. The former Ajax star has a €120 million release clause, but that seems unlikely to be activated by any club.

Chelsea eyeing rebuild this summer

Thomas Tuchel admitted the club had delayed approaching players but was unwilling to let it affect the team. He claimed the rebuild would be challenging but was up for it and promised the club would be competitive.

Matthijs de Ligt stats for 2019/20 season — Serie A: 29 Matches, 1405 / 90% Passes succeed, 15 / 60% Tackles won, 97 Clearances, 25 Interceptions, 5 Yellow cards, 3 Key passes, 3 Chances created, 4 Goals

He was quoted by Football.London saying:

"We have a delay in approaching players and making plans, of course, a huge delay. We are affected by it, players are going out. We are rebuilding, not improving the squad. We are rebuilding. This is always challenging, but we are up for the challenge."

"I don't know where we are from day one. What I can promise is that I will be here — if I can promise that — I will be here with full energy and positive energy no matter what. We will still work for Chelsea, and I refuse to think of negative scenarios. We will be competitive, on which level we will see."

Chelsea are yet to sign a player for the men's first team this summer.

