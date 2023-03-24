"Clueless coach" - England fans feel Gareth Southgate is in a 'secret relationship' with 'horrific' England star for picking him despite poor form 

England fans have vented their frustrations with Gareth Southgate's decision to pick Kalvin Phillips in his starting lineup after a torrid display in a 2-1 win over Italy. The Three Lions secured all three points in their first UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier.

Declan Rice gave Southgate's side the lead in the 13th minute from close range after pouncing on a loose ball in the Italian box. England's Harry Kane then netted a penalty in the 44th minute to become his nation's all-time leading goalscorer.

Italy did hit back through Argentinian-born striker Mateo Retegui in the 56th minute. The Three Lions were then a man down when Luke Shaw was sent off in the 80th minute for a second bookable offense.

However, Southgate's men hung on and gained their first win on Italian soil since 1961. It was some form of revenge following their agonizing penalty shootout defeat to Gli Azzurri in the 2020 Euro final at Wembley.

Yet, Three Lions fans are still bemused by Southgate's selection of Phillips. The Manchester City midfielder has struggled for game time at the Etihad this season. He has started just two of 13 games for Pep Guardiola's side across competitions.

The former Leeds United man struggled to get a foothold in the game. He lasted the full 90 minutes but made little impact, losing possession on ten occasions. He also won just one of six ground duels as he was dominated by the likes of Nico Barella in the middle of the park.

One England fan thinks Southgate hasn't got a clue considering his in-game management:

"He is a clueless coach. The game state was like that because Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips are not good at football. Taking them off sooner would have made the game easier for England to see out."

Meanwhile, another fan is questioning whether the duo have a close relationship behind the scenes:

"Kalvin Phillips has to have a secret relationship with Gareth that is the only explanation. It is incredible that he has managed to play this entire match let alone even been selected into the team."

One fan was more than disappointed with Phillips' outing:

"How did Kalvin Phillips get 90, he is absolutely fucking horrific."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the City midfielder's frustrating display in the 2-1 win over Gli Azzurri:

Steven Gerrard urges England's Harry Kane to leave Tottenham Hotspur

Gerrard urges Kane to consider a change of scenery.

Liverpool icon Gerrard has urged England skipper Kane to leave Tottenham after he broke the Three Lions' all-time top goalscorer record. He spoke during half-time with Channel 4 and begun by lauding the striker's penalty:

"It’s an incredible penalty, it’s precise, takes the side-netting off. He’s one of the best penalty-takers in the world."

Gerrard then advised Kane to consider a Spurs departure:

"But you’re talking about greatness, you’re talking about one of the best number nines in the world right now and that’s the reason why every transfer window he’s ahead in terms of all the talks because, you know, maybe it is time, maybe it is time for him to move on."

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Kane. Reports claim that the Spurs frontman will consider a move to Old Trafford if he does leave his north London side in the summer.

