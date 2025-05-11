Cole Palmer fires back with hilarious response after journalist calls Chelsea star an 'old man' 

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has given a hilarious response when referred to as an 'old man' by a journalist. The Englishman hasn't been in his colors this season, but remains a key part of the Blues' plans.

Palmer was an unused substitute as the London giants beat Djurgarden 1-0 in the UEFA Conference League semifinal earlier this week. The 5-1 aggregate win helped Chelsea progress to the final, where they will face Real Betis at Stadion Miejski later this month.

Last week's tie also marked the debut of 16-year-old Reggie Walsh, who became the youngest player ever to start a game for the Blues. After the game, a journalist poked fun at Cole Palmer, suggesting that he was now an old man following Walsh's debut.

The 23-year-old responded in good humor, adding that he still has to keep growing.

"F*cking hell, what are you then compared to Reggie? Obviously, Reggie is young but he’s trained with us a few times. He’s a very good player. I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do. I’m still young myself so I have to keep growing and growing," said Palmer.

Palmer has recently picked up form, and has now scored 15 goals and set up 10 more from 42 games across competitions this season. Meanwhile, Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League and could secure a place in next season's Champions League if they manage to hold their position.

When did Cole Palmer join Chelsea?

Cole Palmer

Chelsea signed Cole Palmer from Manchester City in the summer of 2023, for a reported fee of £40m. The Englishman rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, but struggled to break into the team due to the presence of Kevin de Bruyne.

Palmer registered 25 appearances across competitions for the Cityzens in the 2022/23 campaign, registering one goal and one assist. He was, however, frustrated by the lack of opportunities at the Etihad and opted to move in search of regular football.

The Englishman apparently signed a seven-year contract with the Blues that summer, before taking Stamford Bridge by storm. At the end of the 2023/24 campaign, Cole Palmer had registered 25 goals and 15 assists for the London giants.

Chelsea moved quickly to tie their prized asset down to a contract extension in August last year. The Englishman is now under contract with the Blues until 2033 and has registered 40 goals and 25 assists from 87 games across competitions.

