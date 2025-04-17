"Colossal downgrade on Pochettino", "The fans are sick" - Chelsea fans slam Enzo Maresca after loss to Legia Warsaw

Chelsea fans have turned on Blues' manager Enzo Maresca, as they took to social media to slam the head coach after the loss to Legia Warsaw today (April 17). Although the 2-1 defeat was sufficient to advance them to the semifinals, the supporters were not particularly comforted.
A 3-0 first-leg win for the Blues gave them a strong advantage against Legia Warsaw at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of their Conference League quarterfinal. Even though the team won 4-2 overall, many fans vented their frustration and jeers at manager Enzo Maresca as the evening came to a close.
Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer both had early chances for Chelsea, but neither was able to convert. Tomas Pekhart was brought down by goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, giving the visitors a penalty kick that Pekhart converted despite his feeble attempt (10').
Shortly before halftime, the Blues equalized through Marc Cucurella following a swift move down the left (33'). However, they only went on to concede again from a badly defended corner (53').
Chelsea's performance was slow and lackluster, with more missed opportunities, and they ended up losing a match they were widely expected to win. Ultimately, supporters felt discouraged and angry with Enzo Maresca's management of the game, as they shared comments like these online:
"Maresca is a colossal downgrade on Pochettino. Everyone sees it bar a crop of fanatic incels on twitter dot com." a fan was angry.
"Maresca played a 70% strength team vs Legia Warsaw at home and lost (I don’t care that we won the leg). Uninspiring performance. The fans are sick of him, players look sick of him and I’m sick of him too — I don’t trust him, if he goes at the end of the season I wouldn’t care." another fan added.
"If you support Maresca, you are a fake Chelsea fan." a third insisted.
"Enzo Maresca is the most useless Italian manager in the history of Chelsea football club", another was frustrated.
"Sarri won the Europa League unbeaten. Maresca got packed by Legia in the Conference League." this fan complained.
"Maresca the worse manager I’ve seen at the club in last 25 years, he’s an utter disgrace. People think I’m negative by choice I just want the best for our club, I don’t understand how any Chelsea fan can continue to defend this rubbish." another analyzed.
Landon Emenalo earned senior call-up for Chelsea's clash with Legia Warsaw
Ahead of their matchup with Legia Warsaw, the Blues included 17-year-old midfielder Landon Emenalo in the senior squad for the first time. Following a stellar youth season and recent training sessions with Enzo Maresca's first team at Cobham, the teenager was selected.
Emenalo is a versatile player who has played for Chelsea's youth teams this season as a central midfielder, center back, and left back (via club website). Shortly after turning 17, he signed his first professional contract. He has played youth international for both England and the United States.
He has also played in the FA Youth Cup and Premier League 2 this season, totaling more than 40 appearances for the Blues' Under-18 and Under-21 teams. Despite making the bench, Emenalo did not make his debut for the Blues at the Bridge tonight.