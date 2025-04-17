"Colossal downgrade on Pochettino", "The fans are sick" - Chelsea fans slam Enzo Maresca after loss to Legia Warsaw

Chelsea fans have turned on Blues' manager Enzo Maresca, as they took to social media to slam the head coach after the loss to Legia Warsaw today (April 17). Although the 2-1 defeat was sufficient to advance them to the semifinals, the supporters were not particularly comforted.

Ad

A 3-0 first-leg win for the Blues gave them a strong advantage against Legia Warsaw at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of their Conference League quarterfinal. Even though the team won 4-2 overall, many fans vented their frustration and jeers at manager Enzo Maresca as the evening came to a close.

Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer both had early chances for Chelsea, but neither was able to convert. Tomas Pekhart was brought down by goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, giving the visitors a penalty kick that Pekhart converted despite his feeble attempt (10').

Ad

Trending

Shortly before halftime, the Blues equalized through Marc Cucurella following a swift move down the left (33'). However, they only went on to concede again from a badly defended corner (53').

Chelsea's performance was slow and lackluster, with more missed opportunities, and they ended up losing a match they were widely expected to win. Ultimately, supporters felt discouraged and angry with Enzo Maresca's management of the game, as they shared comments like these online:

Ad

"Maresca is a colossal downgrade on Pochettino. Everyone sees it bar a crop of fanatic incels on twitter dot com." a fan was angry.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Maresca played a 70% strength team vs Legia Warsaw at home and lost (I don’t care that we won the leg). Uninspiring performance. The fans are sick of him, players look sick of him and I’m sick of him too — I don’t trust him, if he goes at the end of the season I wouldn’t care." another fan added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"If you support Maresca, you are a fake Chelsea fan." a third insisted.

"Enzo Maresca is the most useless Italian manager in the history of Chelsea football club", another was frustrated.

"Sarri won the Europa League unbeaten. Maresca got packed by Legia in the Conference League." this fan complained.

"Maresca the worse manager I’ve seen at the club in last 25 years, he’s an utter disgrace. People think I’m negative by choice I just want the best for our club, I don’t understand how any Chelsea fan can continue to defend this rubbish." another analyzed.

Ad

Landon Emenalo earned senior call-up for Chelsea's clash with Legia Warsaw

Ahead of their matchup with Legia Warsaw, the Blues included 17-year-old midfielder Landon Emenalo in the senior squad for the first time. Following a stellar youth season and recent training sessions with Enzo Maresca's first team at Cobham, the teenager was selected.

Emenalo is a versatile player who has played for Chelsea's youth teams this season as a central midfielder, center back, and left back (via club website). Shortly after turning 17, he signed his first professional contract. He has played youth international for both England and the United States.

He has also played in the FA Youth Cup and Premier League 2 this season, totaling more than 40 appearances for the Blues' Under-18 and Under-21 teams. Despite making the bench, Emenalo did not make his debut for the Blues at the Bridge tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More