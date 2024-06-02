“Come to Fenerbahce” - Jose Mourinho makes hilarious transfer request to Jude Bellingham after Champions League win with Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho made a transfer request to Jude Bellingham after Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League on Saturday (June 1). Los Blancos bagged a 2-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley Stadium.

After claiming the Champions League title in his first season at Real Madrid, Bellingham asked Jose Mourinho for a picture with his mother, who has admired the former Los Blancos manager for years. The English midfielder said (via @totalcristiano on X):

“I asked Mourinho for a picture with my mum, she’s fancied him for years.”

To this, the Portuguese manager, who is currently in negotiations with Turkish club Fenerbahce after being sacked by Serie A club AS Roma in January 2024, jokingly responded:

"Now you come to Fenerbahce."

In a recent statement to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), Fenerbahce announced:

"Our company has started negotiations with Jose Mario Dos Santos Mourinho Felix for the post of Football A team coach. It is announced with respect to our investors."

Jude Bellingham, who arrived at Santiago Bernabéu in the summer of 2023, has scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists in 42 appearances for the Spanish club this season. He also bagged the La Liga and Supercopa de España with Los Blancos.

Jude Bellingham names Real Madrid teammate as his choice for 2024 Ballon d’Or winner

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham revealed his pick for this year's Ballon d’Or winner. The 20-year-old Englishman named his club teammate Vinicius Junior as his choice for the award. Bellingham said (via @theMadridZone on X):

"Ballon d’Or? For me, Vini Jr. is the best in the world."

The annual football award is set to be held at the end of October at Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris, France.

Both Bellingham and Vinicius Junior had goal contributions in the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. After a goalless first half, Real Madrid opened their scoring in the 74th minute with a goal from defender Dani Carvajal, who was assisted by Toni Kroos.

Vinicius Junior netted the second one in the 83rd minute from an assist by the English midfielder.

Vinicius Junior, who lifted his second Champions League trophy with Los Blancos, has scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 games for the club this season.