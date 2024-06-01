"The devil works hard but Real Madrid work harder”, “Just their competition” - Fans go wild as Los Blancos win record-extending 15th Champions League

Football fans reacted on X as Real Madrid picked up their record 15th Champions League title after securing a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley. Dani Carvajal (74') and Vinicius Jr (83') scored the two crucial goals, leading their team to victory.

Madridistas on X have already begun rejoicing, with many praising the team for their game management and consistency. Other fans have spoken about the team's incredible luck in the competition. One user called the UCL "their competition", and wrote:

"If Madrid continue playing like this , there’s no need for girlfriend" one fan wrote.

"Have Real Madrid ever blown a lead away? They're so incredibly good at game management." another one noted.

"Genuinely pointless turning up to these finals if the other team is Madrid" another football fan commented.

"Dortmund are going to have 345875435 chances and Real Madrid will win with their only 2 shots on target." another user observed.

"I hate Real Madrid so much. They have all the luck in the world and they get away with it." one user added.

"Even when Jurgen Klopp is on sabbatical Madrid are still making him suffer" one fan joked.

"The Real Madrid Experience™" one fan wrote alongside a photo of Dortmund fans.

Real Madrid's journey to their record 15th Champions League title explored

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Final 2023/24 (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

On Saturday (June 1), Los Blancos secured a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley to win their record 15th Champions League title. However, the journey to achieving this astonishing feat has not always been predictable.

Los Blancos were drawn in Group C of the UCL in the group stages with Napoli, FC Braga and Union Berlin. They won all six of their group stage games, securing 18 out of 18 points. In the Round of 16, the Spanish giants faced RB Leipzig and qualified to the next round with a 2-1 aggregate win over both legs.

In the UCL quarter final, the club faced defending champions Manchester City. They secured a 3-3 draw in the first leg, and won 4-3 on penalties in the second leg following another 1-1 draw. Brazilian forward Rodrygo shined in both legs for the Los Blancos, scoring once in each tie.

In the semi-finals, Los Merengues faced Bayern Munich. The first leg saw the Spanish club securing a 2-2 draw away against the Bavarian giants. The second leg was a close one, with Alphonso Davies giving Bayern a 1-0 lead at the 68th minute.

However, Madrid proved they could not be written off until stoppage time ends. Spanish attacker Joselu scored two late goals to lead the club to its 18th Champions League final.

The season could not have ended better for the Los Blancos. They secured their 15th UCL title with important goals from Dani Carvajal at the 74th minute and Vinicius Jr at the 83rd minute. The Spanish giants also won the La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana this season.