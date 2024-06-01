“It doesn't just depend on me" - Bayern Munich superstar refuses to rule out departure amid links to Barcelona and Real Madrid

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has seemingly opened the door for Barcelona and Real Madrid to swoop for him this summer. The German midfielder's future is uncertain as he heads into the final year of his contract.

Kimmich, 29, gave an update on his situation and was adamant that staying at the Allianz Arena wasn't only up to him. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"It doesn't just depend on me. What does the club want? Bayern remains my first point of contact, talks will take place about my future. I’ve still one year left on my contract."

Kimmich has been a mainstay in Bayern's side since arriving in July 2015. The versatile defensive midfielder made 43 appearances across competitions last season, registering two goals and 10 assists.

Barcelona have long been linked with Kimmich with former manager Xavi a massive admirer. His former Bavarians boss Hansi Flick has since replaced the Spaniard but is reportedly interested in signing the 84-cap Germany international.

Real Madrid have reportedly have joined their El Clasico rivals in the race to sign Kimmich. Los Blancos view him as the potential heir to Toni Kroos who will retire after this summer's European Championships.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly battling it out for Joshua Kimmich's Germany teammate Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz is one of Europe's most exciting talents.

Florian Wirtz is another German star on Barcelona and Real Madrid's radars. The 21-year-old is one of Europe's most in-demand playmakers amid a meteoric rise at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 16-cap Germany international has flourished under Xabi Alonso and was key in Leverkusen's Bundesliga title triumph. He made 49 appearances across competitions, registering 18 goals and 20 assists.

Reports claim that Alonso could take Wirtz with him to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2025. The Spanish coach is being lined up as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement amid a remarkable reign at BayArena.

Wirtz doesn't look likely to leave Leverkusen this summer and if he does he'll cost a hefty fee. The reigning Bundesliga champions' CEO Fernando Carro placed a €150 million price tag on the German gem before insisting he wasn't for sale.

Barcelona would find it extremely hard to fund a deal for Wirtz at that price given their financial issues. He's a player Flick knows from his time coaching him at international level.

Real Madrid may be better placed to afford a deal for Wirtz but that fee would potentially scupper other areas they wish to attend to. Bayern's Alphonso Davies is a candidate to bolster their defense.