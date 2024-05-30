Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to sign Bayern Munich superstar whose ‘role model’ is Xavi: Reports

New Barcelona boss Hansi Flick wants a reunion with Joshua Kimmich who admires Catalans' former manager Xavi. The German midfielder was linked with the La Liga giants while the Spaniard was still in charge at Camp Nou.

Spanish journalist Ferran Correas reports that Flick wants Kimmich at Barca after he was unveiled as Xavi's successor. The holding midfielder spent two years playing under the new Blaugrana boss at Bayern Munich.

Kimmich's future is uncertain amid a disappointing past season with the Bavarians, failing to win the Bundesliga title. He made 43 appearances across competitions, registering two goals and 10 assists.

Xavi eyed signing the 29-year-old before Barcelona sacked him after falling out with the board. The 84-cap Germany international is a massive fan of the coach and previously said that he was his footballing role model:

"My role model was always Xavi Hernandez from Barcelona. He was never the greatest, but had an eye for the game, passing, technique. He was always trying to put others in the limelight."

Bayern were demanding around €30-35 million for Kimmich at that time. Barca could be enticed by his spell under Flick as he bagged 12 goals and 26 assists in 74 games under his tutelage.

Xavi's decision over Joshua Kimmich's ex-teammate Robert Lewandowski reportedly led to his Barcelona exit

Joshua Kimmich could link back up with Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona.

Spanish outlet SPORT reports that one of the main reasons behind Xavi's dramatic sacking by Barcelona was his desire to sell Robert Lewandowski. The Spaniard was prepared to part ways with the prolific Polish striker as he looked to rebuild the Catalans.

Xavi's Barca finished second in La Liga this season, surrending their La Liga title to Real Madrid. Lewandowski, 35, managed 26 goals and nine assists in 49 games across competitions.

Lewandowski wasn't at his best but still provided the goods in front of goal. The Camp Nou faithful will be buoyed to learn of Flick's previous assessment of his former Bayern frontman.

The 10-time Bundesliga champion could reunite with Kimmich in Catalonia if the German midfielder joins. They would be playing under Flick a manager who guided them to a continental treble in 2020.

Xavi's exit came as a surprise given he'd made a U-turn over an initial decision to leave just a month ago. He made comments about the La Liga giants' finances that rattled the board and Laporta opted to fire him.

