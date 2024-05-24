"He simply has enormous quality" - When Hansi Flick hailed Barcelona superstar as world's 'best player in front of goal' 

Hansi Flick looks set to take over at Barcelona and he'll be reunited with Robert Lewandowski who he once hailed as a footballer like no other in the world. The German coach is set to replace Xavi in the Camp Nou dugout.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Flick will succeed Xavi on a two-year deal. He arrives after becoming the first manager in German national team history to be sacked by Die Mannschaft.

Flick was a massive success with Bayern Munich before taking up the Germany job. He guided the Bundesliga giants to the continental treble in the 2020-21 season.

Lewandowski, 35, flourished that season, bagging 48 goals and nine assists in 40 games across competitions. Flick spoke glowingly of the Polish frontman after he hit a hat-trick in a 6-0 win against Borussia Monchengladbach in May 2021 (via TNT Sports):

"He simply has enormous quality. I simply have to say that we are talking about a world-class footballer like no other in the world currently today. He is absolutely the best player in front of goal, inside the box, in recent years."

Expand Tweet

Flick's assessment of Lewandowski bodes well for Barcelona once the German tactician's appointment is sealed. The Poland international enjoyed a prolific run under the soon-to-be Blaugrana boss, posting 83 goals and 22 assists in 71 games.

The Camp Nou faithful will hope Flick can get Lewandowski back firing amid a somewhat indifferent season by his standards. He's managed 25 goals and nine assists in 48 games across competitions.

Robert Lewandowski reaffirmed his commitment to Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski wants to continue with the Blaugrana.

Lewandowski's future has been the subject of speculation over the past year. The legendary forward joined the Catalans in July 2022 from Bayern for €45 million.

The contract Barcelona offered the 10-time Bundesliga champion was a lucrative one that reportedly sees his wages increase yearly. There have been suggestions the La Liga giants will look to cash in this summer.

Lewandowski insists he wants to stay at Camp Nou and win more trophies. He told Mundo Deportivo:

"Of course, for me it is super clear. I want to win many titles with Barcelona and I am sure that next season we will be even stronger and we will also win titles."

Expand Tweet

Lewandowski is yet to respond to Xavi's sacking which came today (May 24) nor Flick seemingly replacing him. He has two years left on his contract and may be excited to play under his former Bayern boss given their past success.