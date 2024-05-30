Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign Bundesliga star, Los Blancos view him at Toni Kroos’ replacement: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering swooping for Barcelona target Joshua Kimmich as Toni Kroos' replacement. The German midfielder could leave Bayern Munich this summer and La Liga looks to be a likely destination.

German outlet Inside Eintracht FM (via Transfer News Live on X) reports that Los Blancos have a concrete interest in Kimmich. The La Liga giants will need to replace Kroos after the veteran midfielder's retirement.

Kimmich, 29, is viewed as a candidate to be his fellow countryman's heir. He's already held talks with Real Madrid about a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Bayern star has been a mainstay in the Bavarians' side since joining in July 2015. He's posted 42 goals and 104 assists in 390 games and his versatility has seen him play at right-back, defensive midfield, and central midfield.

Real Madrid's interest will come as a huge blow to Barcelona who have long courted Kimmich. Their former manager Xavi was eager to bring him to Camp Nou and Hansi Flick reportedly also wants his former midfielder.

Kimmich has a year left on his contract so he could be available on a cut-price deal. He managed two goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions during Bayern's first trophyless season since 2012.

"Control and dominance" - Barcelona target Joshua Kimmich hailed Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos

Joshua Kimmich (right) waxed lyrical about Toni Kroos earlier this month.

Real Madrid will have to deal with life without Kroos starting next season. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner stunned fans when he announced his retirement ahead of the UEFA Champions League final.

Kroos, 34, has long been one of Los Blancos' most important players. He's impressed this season with one goal and nine assists in 47 games across competitions.

The former Bayern star will hope to finish his club career by winning the Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti's side face Borussia Dortmund in the final on Saturday (June 1) at Wembley and it will be his last outing.

Ancelotti could turn to Kimmich as Kroos' heir and dent Barcelona's plans to sign the German. He's a huge admirer of his compatriot who he suggested he's learned from (via Real Madrid Updates):

"Toni Kroos? You can always learn something from him with the experience he has gained over the years. He gives the team a certain level of security with the ball, control and dominance."

Madrid will want that sort of security in midfield next season amid Kylian Mbappe's anticipated arrival. He joins an already frightening attack boasting Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo.

Kimmich has provided composure in the middle of the park for several years at the Allianz Arena. This is why Barcelona have been tracking him since last summer as they eye a Sergio Busquets successor.