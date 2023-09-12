“Comfort is what counts, not aesthetics” – Adrien Rabiot opens up on having no-boot deal, unlike other top footballers

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot recently spoke about why he has no boot contract, unlike other top footballers. Rabiot said that he's more inclined to have comfort than make some extra bucks for a living.

The Frenchman is one of the key players for Juve and Frnace. Needless to say, Rabiot makes a fortune, and one could imagine that he has offers from top brands regarding a boot deal.

On why he doesn't have a boot sponsor, Rabiot said that he wants to be 'free' (quotes as per Football Italia), elaborating:

"I want to be free. Football boots can be good one day and not so good another day, so I want to choose what’s best for me.

"Having no contract, I could go from Adidas to Nike. Comfort is what counts, not aesthetics. I make my living well enough not to tell myself I need that money.”

Adrien Rabiot has started his campaign with Juventus well, scoring once in three games across competitions. The 27-year-old is experienced at the international level as well, having made 38 appearances for Les Bleus, scoring thrice and providing two assists.

What Adrien Rabiot said about his decision to stay at Juventus

Adrien Rabiot, formerly of Paris Saint-Germain, had a good season last term and was also one of the most outstanding performers in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Clube like Manchester United were interested in signing the Frenchman in the recent transfer window. Rabiot, though, chose to extend his deal with Juventus, explaining (aforementioned source):

“This is just one reason why I decided to stay at Juventus. Here, we’ll have the chance to work more without cups."

On Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri's role in his decision to stay in Turin, Rabiot said:

“Allegri insists a lot on this. He is right to motivate me because I could have even higher figures. All coaches have always told me so, even Laurent Blanc at PSG. I can grow in many aspects, including this.”

Rabiot is a dynamic midfielder, whose qualities are appreciated by top European clubs. With Paul Pogba's future uncertain amidst a doping saga, Rabiot could prove to be a key player for Juve.