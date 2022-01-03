"Coming back from 2-0 was immense" - Thomas Tuchel says it was a 'great performance from both teams' as Chelsea and Liverpool share the spoils

Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on Chelsea and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool after the two Premier League giants played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Liverpool took an early lead thanks to a goal from Senegalese forward Sadio Mane in the ninth minute. Mohamed Salah doubled the Merseyside club's lead in the 26th minute before Mateo Kovacic scored an incredible volley to half Liverpool's advantage.

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic capped off a breathtaking first-half by scoring the equalizer for the Blues in the 42nd minute. Neither team managed to score a winner in the second half. Thomas Tuchel, however, went on to praise Chelsea and Liverpool for what he believed was 'a great performance from both teams' on the night.

'Coming back from 2-0 was immense. There are no worries except for the result. It was a great performance from both teams," said Tuchel in a post-match press conference as quoted by football.london.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel decided to drop club-record signing Romelu Lukaku from his squad against Liverpool. The Belgian made some controversial comments about the club and its style of play in an interview with Sky Sports Italia.

Despite the absence of their star striker, Chelsea managed to create a number of goal-scoring opportunities on the night, registering six shots on target. The Blues dominated possession throughout the course of the game, but lacked quality in the final third. Liverpool, on the other hand, posed a constant threat on the counter.

Chelsea's draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge proved to be a major boost for Manchester City

Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League

Chelsea are currently sitting in second-place in the Premier League table after their draw with Liverpool. The Blues have now won and drawn four of their last five games in the league. Liverpool, on the other hand, have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five games in the league.

Chelsea and Liverpool's 2-2 draw has provided a major boost to Manchester City in the Cityzens bid to win the Premier League title this season. Manchester City are currently ten points ahead of second-placed Chelsea and eleven points ahead of Liverpool after the duo's draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool were part of a three-horse race for the Premier League title during the early stages of the season. Pep Guardiola's side are, however, heavy favorites to win the league title this season thanks to their current form and recent slip-ups from Chelsea and Liverpool.

