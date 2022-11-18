“Compared to 2018, he has matured a lot” – France star explains why ‘it is an honor’ to have Kylian Mbappe in the side for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

France star Lucas Hernandez has claimed it is an honor to have Kylian Mbappe in the French national team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Bayern Munich centre-back added that Mbappe has matured a lot since his participation in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) centre-forward entered the tournament in Russia as a 19-year-old. He managed to score four times and provided an assist as he featured in all seven games for Les Blues in Russia. Mbappe also netted a goal in his team's 4-2 win against Croatia in the final.

Mbappe has gone from strength to strength to become one of Europe's most coveted players.

The Frenchman's return of 19 goals and five assists in 20 club games across competitions this campaign speaks volumes of his lethality in front of goal. Along with the likes of Harry Kane, Neymar Jr., and Lionel Messi, Mbappe will be among the favorites to win the Golden Boot in Qatar.

L'ÉQUIPE @lequipe Lucas Hernandez sur Kylian Mbappé : « Il a des qualités incroyables. C'est un honneur pour nous de l'avoir dans l'équipe. Par rapport à 2018, il a beaucoup pris en maturité et c'est un cadre de l'équipe de France. » Lucas Hernandez sur Kylian Mbappé : « Il a des qualités incroyables. C'est un honneur pour nous de l'avoir dans l'équipe. Par rapport à 2018, il a beaucoup pris en maturité et c'est un cadre de l'équipe de France. » 💬 Lucas Hernandez sur Kylian Mbappé : « Il a des qualités incroyables. C'est un honneur pour nous de l'avoir dans l'équipe. Par rapport à 2018, il a beaucoup pris en maturité et c'est un cadre de l'équipe de France. » https://t.co/2hTGAK8qrJ

Speaking at a press conference on Friday (18 November), Hernandez said (h/t L'Equipe):

"Kylian is an extraordinary player, who has incredible qualities. It is an honor to have him in our team and not in front. Afterwards, I will have time to play against him in February."

Hernandez's Bayern will take on PSG in the Round of16 of the UEFA Champions League in February of 2023. The former Atletico Madrid defender added:

"He is a player who can make a difference at any time. We will try to put him in the best conditions for him to do so. We count on him. Compared to 2018, it has matured a lot. He is a part of the team and who is very appreciated."

Kylian Mbappe could make history for France if he wins 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

Sports Interaction @SIASport



#QatarWorldCup2022 French forward Just Fontaine scored 13 goals in six games at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, setting what remains as one of the most unbreakable records in sports. French forward Just Fontaine scored 13 goals in six games at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, setting what remains as one of the most unbreakable records in sports.#QatarWorldCup2022 https://t.co/wYmHTfnIMw

Mbappe and Karim Benzema will be France's best hopes for scoring goals in the showpiece event in Qatar.

The Real Madrid forward ended France's 24-year-wait to have a Ballon d'Or winner when he won the trophy in October in Paris. The French team will now hope that either he or Mbappe will be the highest scorer in the competition.

France hasn't had a World Cup Golden Boot winner in 64 years. The last - and the only time - a player from this part of the world was the top scorer at a World Cup was Just Fontaine.

He scored a record 13 goals as France went all the way to the semi-finals. However, it was Brazil who won the World Cup for the first time in its history that year.

