"Completed football" - Fans react as Manchester City star Julian Alvarez creates history after winning treble and World Cup in same season

Fans online have reacted to Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez creating history by winning a treble and the FIFA World Cup in the same season.

Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday, June 10. In doing so, they became the first English team to win a treble since Manchester United in the 1998-99 season.

City won the Premier League title over Arsenal by five points. They defeated Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on June 3 and have now won the Champions League trophy.

Julian Alvarez, who joined the club from River Plate last summer, scored 17 goals and provided five assists in 49 games across competitions for the Cityzens. He also won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina earlier this season, contributing four goals and one assist in seven games.

The 23-year-old has become the first player in history to win all four trophies in a single season.

Fans on Twitter reacted to this incredible achievement as one wrote:

"Our Argentinian starboy has completed football"

Here are some other fan reactions as Manchester City and Argentina striker Julian Alvarez writes his name in the history books:

talkSPORT @talkSPORT 🕷️ Julián Álvarez is the first player in football history to win the Treble and the World Cup in the same season. 🕷️ Julián Álvarez is the first player in football history to win the Treble and the World Cup in the same season. https://t.co/KvWP5hNiyk

spsq2013 @seanq2007 @talkSPORT He's completed football. Only way is down from here @talkSPORT He's completed football. Only way is down from here

Fabrizio Romano claims Julian Alvarez won't leave Manchester City on loan this summer

Julian Alvarez created history by becoming the first player to win a club treble and the FIFA World Cup in the same season. However, he mostly played second fiddle to Erling Haaland at Manchester City in the 2022-23 season.

The Argentine started just 23 games across competitions and didn't even feature in the FA Cup and the Champions League finals.

Some reports suggested that Bayern Munich are interested in signing Alvarez on loan this summer. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano denied such claims.

"There's no chance at all for Julián Álvarez to leave Man City on loan deal in the summer. Sources feel he's set to stay in any case; but for sure, not leaving on loan. Links to Bayern on loan move are described as wide of mark," Romano tweeted.

Bayern Munich are looking for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona last summer. As per journalist Florian Plettenberg, they have identified Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani and City's Julian Alvarez as their targets.

The Argentine has also been linked with Real Madrid, who are looking for a replacement for Karim Benzema, who joined Al-Ittihad this summer. As per Marca, their top priority is Harry Kane but have identified Alvarez as a backup.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes