"Completely different club compared to Ajax" - Fabrizio Romano explains why Erik ten Hag is yet to be named Manchester United manager

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has explained why Erik ten Hag hasn't been confirmed as the next Manchester United manager yet.

The Ajax coach is heavily tipped to take over at Old Trafford, with ESPN reporting that his appointment is being finalised. He recently usurped previous frontrunner PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino in the race for the United job (per The Telegraph).

However, Ten Hag is still yet to be confirmed as the club's next boss, with talks still ongoing between the Ajax manager and Manchester United. Romano has explained that Ten Hag wants to ensure he has control on the rebuild he envisions. He wants to make sure that ideas would be allowed to be implemented as he attempts to return the Red Devils back into the elite of English football.

Romano said on his YouTube channel:

"He wants to make sure his ideas, his methods and everything he wants to do for a club, he has to be perfectly involved in the club. We know Manchester United is a completely different club compared to Ajax; we know the history of Ajax is fantastic; the players of Ajax are fantastic."

Romano continued:

"But the pressure you have at Manchester United is something huge, and this is why Erik ten Hag wants to make sure that the process to rebuild Man United has to be ready to go together with his own ideas."

Fabrizio Romano



That’s why he’s still in discussions with Man Utd before signing.



Erik ten Hag wants to make sure he has enough 'power' to decide on the project together with the board, and especially to avoid transfer mistakes. That's why he's still in discussions with Man Utd before signing.

Manchester United need to give Erik ten Hag the keys to their kingdom

Erik ten Hag needs to be given full control to ring in the changes for Manchester United

United can ill afford to get their next managerial appointment wrong. All their previous managers have failed to varying extents since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

There have also been issues with how the club has functioned under each manager, from the board down to the squad. Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal found fault with the club's transfer operations despite being given huge funds.

They felt the club were signing players who were not necessities but were high-profile names.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has warned Erik ten Hag he should choose a club focused on football rather than a 'commercial' one like United, after Ten Hag has been linked with the role at Old Trafford. Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has warned Erik ten Hag he should choose a club focused on football rather than a 'commercial' one like United, after Ten Hag has been linked with the role at Old Trafford. https://t.co/XD00zQnMt1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and David Moyes had problems in dealing with the pressure that comes with being the manager of the Red Devils. They felt the heat from fans and pundits alike following a few losses.

That's why Manchester United need to let Ten Hag have the freedom to run the team the way he plans to, should he arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

utdreport @utdreport @JNorthcroft] twitter.com/utdreport/stat… utdreport @utdreport @JNorthcroft] Erik ten Hag is keen to alter the profile of #mufc 's squad and refresh it with younger players who have speed, energy and a commitment to pressing. He is seeking assurances that he would be able to make such a change #mulive Erik ten Hag is keen to alter the profile of #mufc's squad and refresh it with younger players who have speed, energy and a commitment to pressing. He is seeking assurances that he would be able to make such a change #mulive [@JNorthcroft] If Erik ten Hag does not believe he can can assurances, he is likely to accept a rival job offer from a major Bundesliga team #mulive If Erik ten Hag does not believe he can can assurances, he is likely to accept a rival job offer from a major Bundesliga team #mulive [@JNorthcroft] twitter.com/utdreport/stat…

Gone are the days of the supposed 'United DNA' that was synonymous with the team under Ferguson. United are now a club in turmoil crying out to be rejuvenated into a more modern club to keep pace with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Ten Hag has the attributes to be a success at Old Trafford, given his impressive transformation of Ajax's fortunes. However, he needs to be given time, control and a understanding of the club to be able to do so.

