Meet Chelsea star N'Golo Kante's wife Jude Littler - 46-year-old successful businesswoman who is the ex-wife of Djibril Cisse 

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante will go down as a club legend having won the Champions League, the Premier League title, and the Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman has made 262 appearances for the Blues, scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists.

Kante, 31, is not somebody whose private life is often publicized as he is a humble and relatable character.

However, the Chelsea midfielder's wife Jude Littler has also certainly done well for herself.

It is not known when the Frenchman met the 46-year-old businesswoman, with the midfielder not even revealing when they got married.

Littler was born on 30 November, 1975 in Anglesley, Wales and her private life is kept at a low as she does not even have a social media account.

She prefers to spend time at home with her children. The Welsh woman worked as a hairdresser in her youth and was even married to former Liverpool striker Dijibril Cisse.

The former couple share three children Cassius, Prince Kobe and Marley Jackson.

They divorced in October 2014 and Kante arrived in English football in 2015. The Blues midfielder and Littler do not have any children together.

Littler is a successful businesswoman with a net worth of an astounding $2 million, while Kante's is worth a whopping $23 million.

Chelsea midfielder Kante will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup

With regards to the Chelsea midfielder's football matters, he is set to miss the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Frenchman suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the season which has led to him being sidelined and has jeopardized his place at the World Cup.

He has made just two appearances this season and has missed 17 matches for Chelsea.

The veteran midfielder also sat out two of France's UEFA Nations League fixtures in September with the injury.

He has earned 53 international caps for Les Blues, scoring two goals.

The former Leicester City man was a part of the French team that won the World Cup in 2018.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC France will have to defend their trophy without Kante and Pogba in the midfield France will have to defend their trophy without Kante and Pogba in the midfield 😧 https://t.co/FhnkjGKrtW

Didier Deschamps' side do possess impressive alternatives in the form of Real Madrid duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

However, Kante's experience on the international stage would have been hugely beneficial to Deschamps.

His absence from the Chelsea team has left a glaring issue at the heart of Graham Potter's side's midfield.

The Frenchman was often the midfield anchor and a constant presence which is something that has been lacking at Stamford Bridge since his injury.

