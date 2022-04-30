“Completely ruins it”, “Poch is just a mad man” – Fans slam Mauricio Pochettino for 2 decisions while naming PSG line-up for Strasbourg clash 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head to the Stade de la Meinau tonight to face Strasbourg having already wrapped up the Ligue 1 title.

Mauricio Pochettino's team secured the league title last week by drawing 1-1 with Lens, helping them establish a 13-point lead over Marseille with four games remaining.

Pochettino has made changes to the side that started the league-winning game against Lens that has certainly unimpressed not only PSG fans but others too.

The Argentinian manager has chosen Juan Bernat and Danilo, two players who have rarely featured.

Alongside this, he has not brought in youth, which is something fans had expected with the Ligue 1 title wrapped up.

Here are some reactions from fans on Pochettino's questionable decisions:

officialll_emperor @ThaMeeLare @PSG_inside @RCSA Why this lineup?? Why not the youngsters?? Poch is just a mad man @PSG_inside @RCSA Why this lineup?? Why not the youngsters?? Poch is just a mad man

Faraz @Faraz09380163 @PSGhub Wth psg are playing with 5 defenders, 1 CDM and 1 CM against Strasbourg @PSGhub Wth psg are playing with 5 defenders, 1 CDM and 1 CM against Strasbourg 😭

PSG looking to finish a topsy-turvy season on a high

It's been an interesting season at the Parc des Princes

PSG were touted as potential favorites for the UEFA Champions League, having had one of the most memorable transfer windows in history last summer.

They raced towards the Ligue 1 title from the get-go, having gone on an eight-match winning streak at the start of the season.

PSG would then come undone at Rennes on October 21 losing 2-0 with their winning streak ending.

This was just after beating Manchester City 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League with Lionel Messi's audacious strike giving fans belief that European success could be afoot.

After a 0-0 draw with Marseille, a 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig and a defeat to Manchester City in the reverse fixture of their UCL group, questions were starting to be asked of the side.

Alongside this, the future of star man Kylian Mbappe is constantly under speculation.

The French star has been touted with a move to Real Madrid and it has plagued the Parisians throughout the season.

He was at the peak of his powers however, scoring goals for fun whilst signing Messi was dwindling on the outside and starting to raise concern over his contribution.

The club would once again pick up form following the defeat to City but they would then exit the French Cup at the R16 on January 31, losing on penalties to Nice.

Paris Saint-Germain's season would then hit a low.

Having won the first-leg of their Champions League R16 tie with Real Madrid, there were expectations they would be progressing through to the quarter-finals.

But a second-half hat-trick by Karim Benzema canceled out two Mbappe goals as PSG capitulated in the UCL.

They exited the competition, losing 3-2 on aggregate.

However, Pochettino did turn things around in the league with his side racing forward towards the league title.

