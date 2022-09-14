“Completely transforms the way we play,” “He’s the glue” – Liverpool fans label one player as most ‘important to our team’ after massive performance in 2-1 win against Ajax

Liverpool fans can breathe a big sigh of relief after a win in their Champions League clash against Ajax, which the Reds hosted at Anfield on Tuesday night. The showing from Jurgen Klopp's men was collectively impressive, but Kopites were quick to hail one player in particular for his performance in the match.

Thiago Alcantara was one of Liverpool's best players against a defensively tight Ajax outfit that saw the Reds fight hard to score the winner. The midfielder was key for the hosts, finding passing lanes and creating chances in the final third, while defending admirably as well.

The Anfield supporters took to Twitter to hail Thiago's performance, lauding the Spaniard as a massive part of the team's success against the Dutch champions. Here is a selection of their tweets:

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 @KIopptinho Thiago Alcantara is the best midfielder in the Premier League.



Thiago Alcantara is the best midfielder in the Premier League.Just wish he'd stay fit for longer than a few seconds per month.

Sean @SeanDOlfc I can’t believe how good Thiago is. Like what is he doing in this midfield I can’t believe how good Thiago is. Like what is he doing in this midfield 😂

You see this man called Thiago, pls always include him in your prayers to stay injury free, we will need him going forward, he is that piece we miss anytime he is absent

Thiago is so important to our team man, what a fucking player😍

Thiago completely transforms the way we play arguably our most important player

Need Thiago wrapped up like this for the rest of the season he's the glue🤩

Thiago is a massive player. One of those injury players you wish to be always got because he's a joy to watch, even for the neutrals. He makes football look like magic with this artistry. #LFC

Liverpool see off Ajax with late Joel Matip header

Liverpool were looking to make amends after their shambolic Champions League group stage opener against Napoli when they took on Dutch giants Ajax at Anfield. Klopp’s men looked to get points on the board following their 4-1 mauling at the hands of the Partenopei as they kicked off Tuesday's clash with visible intent.

The Reds created better opportunities over the early stages of the game and duly got their opener through their Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah. The goal was created by Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, who showed impressive composure to find Salah in the 17th minute to open the scoring.

Alfred Schreuder’s men, however, refused to lie down despite Salah’s strike stirring the Kop as the Amsterdam-based side drew level 10 minutes later through Mohamed Kudus.

Steven Berghouis found the wonderkid after a delightful ball from Daley Blind and the young forward fired into the roof of the goal in the 27th minute.

Liverpool enjoyed a more dominant half despite going into the break level and would begin the second half eager to restore their lead. However, the Kop would have to wait for their side to finally break down the stubborn Dutch outfit. Joel Matip gave the hosts a deserved lead in the 89th minute after being found by a Tsimikas cross.

Liverpool secured their first win in the group stage of the Champions League this season at the final whistle and will hope to build on this victory moving forward. Ajax will take pride in their performance and look to build on their success in their subsequent games of the competition.

