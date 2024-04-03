"Completely unacceptable" - Chelsea release statement on fans' abuse of Conor Gallagher relating to incident vs Burnley

Chelsea have insisted a viral clip of Conor Gallagher appearing to "ignore" a mascot has been taken out of context and that the abuse he's received has been unacceptable.

Gallagher, 24, captained the Blues in a disappointing 2-2 draw with 10-man Burnley at Stamford Bridge. They took the lead twice through Cole Palmer (44'P, 78') but the Clarets hit back through Josh Cullen (47') and Dara O'Shea (81').

However, a video of Gallagher preparing to lead his side out against Burnley on Saturday (March 30) surfaced online. He exchanged words with one of the mascots while another held his hand out towards the England international who ignored it.

Chelsea insist that the clip has been taken out of context. They released a statement on the incident (via Standard Sport's Nizaar Kinsella):

"Chelsea Football Club is aware of a video clip circulating on social media from Saturday's fixture against Burnley, which has been taken considerably out of context."

They made it clear that the abuse the English midfielder has received from it is unacceptable :

"The subsequent level of abuse and defamatory comments directed towards Conor Gallagher is completely unacceptable. We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome."

Expand Tweet

This isn't the first time this season Chelsea have been accused of mistreating their mascots. Fans hit out at Mauricio Pochettino's squad for leaving a young mascot on his own ahead of their 4-1 loss to Liverpool on January 31.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino launched a staunch defense of Conor Gallagher

Mauricio Pochettino hit out at the online abuse of Conor Gallagher.

Pochettino was asked about the video clip of Conor Gallagher and the suggestion that he "ignored" the mascot. The Argentine coach was adamant that this wasn't the Englishman's intention (via CBS journalist Ben Jacobs):

"It upset me. That wasn't the intention. He did really well with both mascots and when you're playing football, focusing on many things at the start of a game, sometimes things can happen."

Gallagher has impressed wearing the armband this season displaying humility and passion. He's stepped into the role of captain due to Reece James and Ben Chilwell's constant injury issues.

Pochettino spoke highly of Gallagher's personality:

"Conor is a great, great kid and he cares about everyone. And I hate when people feel free to abuse on social media. It's so easy to do. How is it possible to believe the intention of Conor was to ignore a mascot? Come on! It makes me very sad!"

Gallagher's future is somewhat uncertain heading into the summer transfer window. Chelsea are reportedly considering offloading him to help improve their financial situation and he'll have just a year left on his contract in June.

Poll : Is Gallagher a good captain? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion