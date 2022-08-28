Confirmed: PSG star leaves Ligue 1 giants and joins former club on loan

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ander Herrera has completed a loan move to his former club Athletic Bilbao from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

As per the report, an option-to-buy-clause that can be activated in June 2023 has been included in the contract. The La Liga side also issued a statement confirming that Herrera had completed his medical on Saturday, August 27.

Romano tweeted:

"Official, completed. Ander Herrera joins Athletic Club on loan from PSG with an option to buy valid in June 2023."

"Herrera has completed medical on Saturday - club statement confirms."

Athletic Club @Athletic_en Ander Herrera returns to Athletic Club.



The midfielder arrives on loan until the end of the season, with an option to make the move permanent for 2023-24.



#OngiEtorriAnderHerrera #AthleticClub 🦁 Ander Herrera returns to Athletic Club.The midfielder arrives on loan until the end of the season, with an option to make the move permanent for 2023-24. ℹ️ Ander Herrera returns to Athletic Club.🔴⚪️ The midfielder arrives on loan until the end of the season, with an option to make the move permanent for 2023-24. #OngiEtorriAnderHerrera #AthleticClub 🦁

Herrera joined PSG on a five-year contract in the summer of 2019. The Spain international has scored six goals and provided just as many assists in 95 appearances across all competitions for the French giants.

The Parisians have had their fair share of departures this season. The likes of Angel Di Maria and Alphonse Areola have parted ways with the French side, among others.

However, the Ligue 1 champions have been very productive in the transfer window as well, making a number of marquee signings. Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Renato Sanches, and Nordi Mukiele have all completed permanent moves to the Parc des Princes this summer.

Manager Christophe Galtier has made a great start in his first season at the Paris-based club, winning all three opening Ligue 1 fixtures. PSG have scored goals galore as his side secured dominating victories over their opponents.

PSG are set to face AS Monaco next on August 29.

Galtier expects further activity in final stages of transfer window for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

Galtier has stated that the Parisians will be active in the final stages of the transfer window. The French manager has confirmed that there will be multiple arrivals as well as departures before the deadline arrives.

Galtier claims that the Parisians have identified areas that need to be strengthened in the squad. However, the Frenchman is uncertain whether the reinforcements will be successful with the transfer deadline imminent.

Speaking to the press ahead of their clash against AS Monaco, Galtier proclaimed (via GOAL):

"It will change a lot during the last days of the transfer window. Players are in the process of leaving, others are waiting to join us. We'll see how it will end."

"We have identified the positions in which we must strengthen ourselves, take players who will add values, but whether it will be done or not, I don't know."

