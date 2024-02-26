"Congrats" - NBA superstar LeBron James reacts as Liverpool defeat Chelsea and lift Carabao Cup

NBA star LeBron James recently congratulated Liverpool after the Reds defeated Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the final of the EFL Cup on Sunday (February 25) at Wembley Stadium. Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk scored in the 118th minute, with the help of Kostas Tsikimas' assistance and avoided a penalty shootout, eventually leading the Reds towards their 10th EFL Cup title.

After the win, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who also owns a 2% stake in Liverpool, congratulated the Reds for their historic triumph.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"CONGRATS MEN!"

The Reds are currently at the top of the Premier League with 60 points in 26 games, ahead of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City (59) and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal (58).

Moreover, Jurgen Klopp's men are set to face Sparta Praha in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League. Before that, they'll host Southampton on Wednesday (February 28) in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool star for unbelievable performance against Chelsea

After Liverpool defeated Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, is expected to miss a few more weeks of action due to an injury.

In the absence of Allison, Kelleher has been doing a stellar job. He exhibited his shot-stopping prowess one more time against the Blues in the Carabao Cup final. The Irishman denied the likes of Cole Palmar, Conor Gallagher and Christopher Nkunku between the sticks.

He made nine saves, out of which six were from inside the box. After the game, Klopp affirmed that Liverpool has the two best goalkeepers in the world. He said (via the Mirror):

"Caoimh was unbelievable. Such a mature performance. I say it often: we have the best goalkeeper in the world and the best Number two in the world. I’m so happy for him. Top game."

Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk also praised Kelleher for his performance against the Blues. This season, Kelleher has made 16 appearances for the Reds across different competitions, where he has managed to keep three clean sheets.