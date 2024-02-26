"We are a young team, nothing to compare with Liverpool" - Mauricio Pochettino after Chelsea's Carabao Cup final loss

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has stated that the Blues will keep moving forward and believing in themselves despite a harsh 1-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, February 25.

Chelsea's most experienced player, Thiago Silva, missed the game due to a groin injury. As a result, Pochettino had to name a young squad to take on Liverpool at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, was also missing the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Dominik Szoboszlai, which led him to name a relatively young bench as well. Comparing the squads of both sides, Mauricio Pochettino said (via ESPN):

"We are a young team and nothing to compare with Liverpool because they finished also with a few young players. It is impossible to compare and he knows that. He knows the dynamics are completely different. But we are going to keep strong and believing in this project and see what we can do in the future."

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk' scored in the 62nd minute only to have his goal chalked off after a VAR check. However, the Dutchman found the back of the net again in extra time (118) to guide the Reds to their 10th Carabao Cup triumph.

Virgil van Dijk hails Liverpool teammate as 'world-class' following EFL Cup triumph

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk has lauded Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher for his performance against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. The Dutchman felt that Kelleher should have been named the Player of the Match instead of him.

With his goal in the second half of extra time, Van Dijk became the oldest player (32 years and 232 days) in the history of the club to score in a Wembley final. The record was previously held by Dirk Kuyt, who was 31 years and 219 days old when he scored in the 2012 League Cup final against Cardiff City.

Caoimhin Kelleher had an excellent outing between the sticks. The Irish goalkeeper made nine saves and 15 recoveries during the match. Out of Kelleher's nine saves, six were from shots inside the box. Following his stellar performance, Van Dijk hailed the 25-year-old, saying (via the Mirror):

"He should have got it. I’m probably one of his biggest fans, I think. I have always said he is world-class and he stepped up today, again. It’s good to see. He’s a good boy, good goalkeeper and that’s what we need at a club like Liverpool.”

Following their Carabao Cup triumph, the Reds have no time to rest. Next up for them is an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Southampton on Wednesday (February 28) followed by a trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday (March 2).