“Congratulations brother, let’s go” – Oleksandr Zinchenko reacts to latest news about 24-year-old Arsenal teammate

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko reacted to defender Gabriel Magalhaes penning a new deal with the Gunners.

Magalhaes has signed an extension that will keep him at the club until 2027. He arrived in north London in 2020 from Lille. Since then, the Brazilian has made 83 appearances for the Gunners, scoring nine goals and providing one assist.

He has played 13 games for his club so far this season, scoring one goal. The defender recently uploaded a post on his Instagram about the renewal of his contract.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who arrived at Arsenal from Manchester City for £31.5 million earlier this summer, commented on the post:

"Congratulations brother, let's go."

Zinchenko has made six appearances for the Gunners since his arrival and has one assist.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacted to Gabriel Magalhaes renewing his contract

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacted to Gabriel Magalhaes renewing his contract with the Gunners as he told the club's official website:

“Gabi has shown huge qualities since he joined us. He is a young player with a great work ethic and his consistent strong performances have been hugely important to us over the past two seasons."

The Spanish tactician went on to add:

"Working with Gabi every day is a pleasure. He has formed strong relationships with everyone at the club, and we’re so pleased that he has committed to us on a long-term contract."

Edu, the club's technical director, was also delighted to extend their partnership with the player. He said:

“It’s great that we’ve agreed a new deal with Gabi. At 24, he’s still a young player and is part of our future. His performances since he joined us in 2020 have been very strong and his positive impact to our results have been clear for everyone to see."

He added:

"He has grown so much on and off the pitch, with both his contribution and communication on and off the pitch. We all look forward to see Gabi continue to grow as an important part of our club.”

The Gunners are currently at the top of the Premier League table, having picked up 27 points from 10 league games. They next play Southampton on Sunday (23 October).

