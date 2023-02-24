“Congratulations to them” – Barcelona boss Xavi reveals he spoke with 2 Manchester United stars after Europa League exit

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed that he congratulated Manchester United duo Casemiro and Raphael Varane after being knocked out of the UEFA Europa League by the Red Devils.

Manchester United hosted the Catalans at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Europa League playoff round on Thursday, February 23. It was all to play for as the two teams played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg at Camp Nou last week.

Robert Lewandowski put Barcelona in front with a penalty goal just 18 minutes into the match. However, the visitors pulled off a brilliant comeback win, with two second-half goals from Fred and Antony sealing the tie for them.

The result put an end to Xavi's hopes of achieving success in Europe this season as the Blaugrana went crashing out of the competition. The Spaniard, though, displayed his professionalism by congratulating a few Red Devils stars after the game.

Speaking after the match, Xavi revealed that he spoke to Manchester United's Casemiro and Varane. He also tipped his hat to the Old Trafford outfit. He said [Football Espana]:

“I spoke to Casemiro and Varane. I have respect for United and congratulations to them.”

Xavi knows Casemiro and Varane from their time with Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid. The Spanish tactician played against the duo several times before hanging up his boots.

What next for Barcelona?

The Catalans will now turn their attention towards winning the La Liga title. They sit atop the table with 59 points from 22 matches and boast an eight-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid.

Xavi and Co. also remain in contention to win the Copa del Rey, in which they will face Los Blancos in the semi-finals. Having already won the Spanish Super Cup, a domestic treble is still within their reach this season.

Manchester United continue resurgence under Erik ten Hag

After years of mediocrity, Manchester United finally appear to be returning to their best under Erik ten Hag. The victory over the Blaugrana in the Europa League is a testament to their progress this season.

The Red Devils will now be hopeful of going all the way and winning the Europa League. It is worth noting that they have also qualified for the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, the English giants, who sit third in the Premier League, could win their first trophy under Ten Hag this weekend. They are set to face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, February 26.

