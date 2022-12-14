"Conscious of complying with FFP" - Journalist provides discouraging update on Manchester United's January transfer plans

There is a strong possibility that there will be no new incomings at Manchester United in the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Manchester United will enter their second transfer window under Erik ten Hag next month. There have been suggestions that they will back the Dutchman in the winter transfer window.

The Red Devils are said to be in the market for a new forward after terminating Cristiano Ronaldo's contract last month. They have been linked with a host of forwards, including Cody Gakpo.

There have also been claims that the Premier League giants intend to sign a new right-back. With Aaron Wan-Bissaka linked with an exit, they are keen to bring in someone to provide competition for Diogo Dalot.

However, Sheth has now provided a discouraging update on Manchester United's plans for January. According to the journalist, fans might have to wait until the summer to see new faces coming through the doors at Old Trafford.

The Sky Sports reporter, though, admitted that the Red Devils are interested in PSV Eindhoven's Gakpo. He also revealed that they are on the lookout for a right-back, but stressed that it depends on Wan-Bissaka's future. Sheth wrote on Twitter:

"United looking at forwards - including Cody Gakpo - and right-backs, but 'significant chance' no incomings in January. Right-back incoming likely to depend on Wan-Bissaka future. United conscious of complying with FFP. Loan market being explored too."

Dharmesh Sheth @skysports_sheth #Transfers Manchester United looking at forwards - including Cody Gakpo - and right-backs, but "significant chance" no incomings in January. Right-back incoming likely to depend on Wan-Bissaka future. United conscious of complying with FFP. Loan market being explored too. #MUFC Manchester United looking at forwards - including Cody Gakpo - and right-backs, but "significant chance" no incomings in January. Right-back incoming likely to depend on Wan-Bissaka future. United conscious of complying with FFP. Loan market being explored too. #MUFC #Transfers

Manchester United notably splurged over £200 million to sign five new players in the summer. It appears they now need to be careful with their spending in the January transfer window.

Manchester United have been linked with several forwards

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in PSV's Gakpo for some time now. They are said to be keen to sign the Netherlands international to fill the void left by Ronaldo.

According to ESPN journalist Rob Dawson [via @UnitedStandMUFC on Twitter], the English giants are keeping tabs on Benfica's Goncalo Ramos. The reporter has also mooted Rafael Leao and Joao Felix as potential options for them.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Goncalo Ramos is among a number of players being followed by #mufc , including Cody Gakpo, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix, although there remains a view at Old Trafford that January is not the ideal time to bring in new players. [ @RobDawsonESPN Goncalo Ramos is among a number of players being followed by #mufc, including Cody Gakpo, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix, although there remains a view at Old Trafford that January is not the ideal time to bring in new players. [@RobDawsonESPN]

However, there are no guarantees that Ten Hag's side will buy any of those players in January. They might have to wait until the end of the season before making further additions to their squad.

It is worth noting that Manchester United could use the loan market to strengthen their attack in January. However, it is unclear if suitable players will be available in the bracket.

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes