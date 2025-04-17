"Contacts have been made" - Journalist claims Chelsea will look to sign 21-year-old striker if they fail to sign Liam Delap

If Chelsea is unable to sign Ipswich Town's Liam Delap this summer, they are willing to turn their attention to RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko. The Blues endured yet another disappointing outcome - a 2-2 draw with Ipswich at Stamford Bridge last weekend (April 13). The game brought persistent problems in the squad to light, and they are actively looking for a dependable center forward.

Although Delap is regarded as the Blues' top target, they have been forced to look into backup options due to growing doubts about his availability. Journalist Simon Phillips has now claimed that Benjamin Sesko is becoming a viable contender. The 21-year-old has scored 11 goals and racked up five assists in 28 Bundesliga games this season.

The journalist revealed that the Stamford Bridge hierarchy had reportedly held internal talks about the Slovenian striker. Phillips said (via Chelsea News):

“One player who our sources believe actually is quite possible if Chelsea do not land Delap is Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig.

“Despite some concerns internally at Chelsea as to whether he is suited to the Premier League, sources have been hearing more and more on Sesko and Chelsea have been seriously considering making use of his release clause. Contacts have been made too."

By the end of the season, that clause, which is currently valued at about €60 million, is anticipated to increase towards €80 million. This has attracted interest from other elite English teams like Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham (via Bavarian Football Works).

Midfielder makes firm decision to stay at Chelsea despite Saudi interest

Despite being strongly pursued by Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr, Moises Caicedo has ruled out leaving Stamford Bridge. After a successful season under new head coach Enzo Maresca, the Ecuadorian international has drawn increasing interest. However, as per journalist Uriel Iugi (via Sports Illustrated), he has stated that he intends to remain in the Premier League.

In 2023, Caicedo signed a British record-breaking £115 million contract to join the Blues from Brighton. He has since established himself as a midfield mainstay and received recognition from Maresca, who recently called him the world's best defensive midfielder.

Caicedo was at the top of Al-Nassr's transfer shortlist, and they were reportedly willing to pay more than £100 million for him. Recent reports, however, indicate that Caicedo has no plans to leave England. With six years left on the 23-year-old's contract, the Blues are also unwilling to entertain any offers.

The west Londoners have sold players to Saudi teams in the past, such as Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly. However, Caicedo won't be going down that route because of his significance to Maresca's project. He has played 37 games this season, scoring once and providing three assists.

