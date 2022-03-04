“Continue to watch Messi” – Pep Guardiola offers ‘advice’ to Manchester City star Phil Foden

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given midfielder Phil Foden a word of advice as he continues to impress for the Cityzens this season while earning comparisons to Lionel Messi.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City's huge game against neighbors Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, Guardiola was asked about the similarities between Foden and Messi. Guardiola said in response (via Manchester Evening News):

"My advice is continue to watch Messi."

Guardiola managed the Argentina captain for four seasons between 2008 and 2012. During their time together, the duo had huge success winning the UEFA Champions League twice and the La Liga title three times.

kdbkdbkdbkdbkdbkdb @kdbkdbkdbkdbkdb What a player Phil Foden has become under Pep Guardiola!!!! 18 G/A this season so far across all competitions and he is still just TWENTY-ONE YEARS OLD. What a player Phil Foden has become under Pep Guardiola!!!! 18 G/A this season so far across all competitions and he is still just TWENTY-ONE YEARS OLD.

When Phil Foden broke through the Manchester City academy, many were surprised to see the Spanish manager not afford the teen immediate game time. Foden would appear sporadically during the early stages of his senior career.

Many feared that Foden could follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho who left the Etihad in search of more game time.

However, the manager's work with Phil Foden was rewarded with the England international being bedded into the team slowly. Foden is now one of the first names on the Spanish manager's team sheet.

Could Phil Foden find success like Messi under Guardiola?

Foden shares similar traits to the PSG forward.

With the Manchester City boss advising Foden to continue watching the PSG attacker, it is clear how the former Bayern Munich manager views the 21-year-old. Foden has seven goals and three assists in nineteen EPL games this season.

His technique continues to mirror the former Barca striker, with Guardiola stating in the past that Foden is the best talent he has ever coached.

The player and coach have won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup and four League Cups at Manchester City. All that evades the pair is that long-awaited UEFA Champions League title.

Foden's displays in the UCL this season have highlighted his growth and he is now displaying the maturity that is seeing him take games by the scruff of the neck. Last season's loss in the Champions League final to Chelsea will be playing on the England midfielder's mind as the side looks for inspiration this time around.

