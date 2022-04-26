“Continues to be the best in the world” – PSG star salutes Lionel Messi after Ligue 1 triumph

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has described teammate Lionel Messi as "the best in the world."

The Parisiens claimed a record-equalling tenth Ligue 1 title on Saturday, 23 April thanks to a draw at home to RC Lens. Messi scored PSG's only goal of the match with a trademark left-footed effort from outside the area.

Since his arrival from Barcelona last summer, the 34-year-old forward has endured a difficult campaign. He has scored just four top-flight goals.

He has however provided 13 league assists during his spell in the French capital. Donnarumma has lauded the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in an interview with Sky Sports Italia.

The Italian shot-stopper, who also joined PSG last summer once his contract expired at AC Milan, stated:

“Leo Messi continues to be the best in the world. He’s a great guy, he’s very important to us, and we saw him in a decisive game.

“In addition to him, everyone who takes the field are champions, we have a great team, and now we just have to try to finish the championship in the best way.”

Lionel Messi expected to stay another season at PSG, but Mauricio Pochettino faces uncertain future

The Ligue 1 champions' season was defined by their devastating Champions League second-round defeat to Real Madrid in March. Pochettino's side threw away a two-goal lead within 18 minutes in the match at the Bernabeu.

In the league game following the collapse, both Messi and Neymar were loudly booed by their own supporters at the Parc Des Princes.

Despite the discontent, Sky Sports have reported that the legendary forward will see out his contract at PSG, which expires in June 2023.

The team will be built around the Argentine next season. However, changes may be made off the pitch, with the club's owners considering the future of manager Pochettino as well as Sporting Director Leonardo. The increasing number of jeers the former Tottenham boss is receiving from fans is likely to lead to his departure in the near future.

It looks as though the illustrious front three of Neymar, Messi and Mbappe will be broken up. The Sky Sports report claims that PSG will listen to offers for world-record signing Neymar. Mbappe is out of contract in the summer and is currently in talks with Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi joined from Barcelona in the hope of winning the Parisiens' first ever Champions League title, and with it his sixth individual triumph.

