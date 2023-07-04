"Contract until June 2028" - Fabrizio Romano confirms PSG will sign midfielder ahead of top English club

Cher Ndour is reportedly set to be unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player soon.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Paris-based giants beat competition from a top English club to secure Ndour's signature. He is set to sign as a free agent after running down his contract at SL Benfica's B team and has already agreed to a five-year deal at PSG.

Romano's tweet read:

"PSG, very happy with Cher Ndour deal as many clubs wanted him but he’s set to be unveiled as Paris player soon. Contract until June 2028 agreed almost one month ago, as revealed."

Ndour, 18, plays in the No. 8 role but can also play in a more advanced position in central midfield. He spent three years at Benfica's elite youth academy after signing from Atalanta in 2020 and made one senior appearance for the Aguias.

The Brescia-born midfielder has represented Italy at the U19 level but is also eligible to play for Senegal from his father's side. It remains to be seen if he will be given a shot at first-team football at PSG in the upcoming season.

Ndour could link up with Les Parisiens' academy before making his way up to the senior team. A one-minute cameo in a 5-1 league win against Vitoria Guimaraes in March remains his only bit of senior action at the club or international level.

Lionel Messi admits it was difficult to adapt at PSG

Lionel Messi moved to PSG two years ago on a free transfer from Barcelona.

Fast forward to now, the Argentine superstar has left the Parc des Princes outfit after running down his contract and has joined MLS side Inter Miami. He recorded 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 appearances across competitions for PSG.

That tally can arguably be considered impressive for any player in the world but the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Speaking on his struggles in the French capital, the 35-year-old recently told beIN Sports (h/t CNN):

"The truth is, it was a very difficult adaptation, much more than I expected. Despite having people I knew in the locker room and having a relationship with them, it was difficult to adapt to the new change, arriving late and not having a pre-season.

"Well, adapting to the new club, to a new way of playing, to my new teammates, to the city at first was very difficult for me and my whole family."

Messi notably saw his team falter in the Round-of-16 stage of the UEFA Champions League in the last two seasons. He played in all four games but failed to score or assist a single goal.

Poll : 0 votes