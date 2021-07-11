Copa America 2021: Argentina 1-0 Brazil - Watch all the goals and highlights as Angel Di Maria's strike ends La Albiceleste's trophy drought

Lionel Messi’s Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America 2021 final earlier today to end more than a two-decade wait for an international trophy.

The win was also Lionel Messi’s first with Argentina, and the fact that it came against bitter rivals Brazil makes it sweeter.

Argentina manager Luis Scaloni made as many as five changes for the final, which paid dividends as La Albiceleste looked the fresher team.

Brazil were heavily reliant on Neymar, who had a difficult night as Argentina dealt with his threat physically and stopped him from scoring.

The game was decided by just a solitary Angel Di Maria goal in the 22nd minute as the PSG winger was able to pounce on Renan Lodi’s error to chip past Ederson.

Brazil thought they had scored the equalizer through Richarlison, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Argentina had the chance to seal the game just three minutes from time when Lionel Messi had only Ederson to beat, but his control let him down. In the end it didn’t matter as Argentina held on to beat Brazil.

Lionel Messi swoops all awards to inspire Argentina to the Copa America title

DI Maria’s strike to win the game was the only goal Argentina scored in the tournament that did not involve Lionel Messi. Even though he didn’t play a part in the goal, Messi’s impact in this edition of Copa America was massive.

Lionel Messi finished the tournament as the top goal-scorer and the top assist-maker, and was by far the best player of the tournament.

Argentina boss Luis Scaloni was in a jubilant mood after the game and said:

"This is a very big title. I hope that Argentines can enjoy it. The fans love the team unconditionally and I think they identify with this side that never drops its guard."

Goal-scorer Angel Di Maria dedicated the win to the fans, and said the players have their sights on the World Cup.

"I am happy for my daughters, my wife, my parents, all the people who supported us and for all the crazy people who came here. A World Cup is coming up soon and this is a huge boost."

