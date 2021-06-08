Copa America 2021 to go ahead after receiving green light from Brazil players 

Copa America 2021 is set to go ahead as per schedule. The Brazil squad is set to release a statement giving the tournament the green light, according to Spanish outlet MARCA.

Brazil's players were against Copa America being hosted in their home country due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has seen over 16 million citizens infected by the virus.

However, the latest reports suggest the Brazil squad is set to release a statement after their World Cup Qualifier game against Paraguay, in support of hosting Copa America 2021.

Despite agreeing to participate in Copa America 2021, the Brazil squad is set to announce they will instead protest the country's inability to control the worsening situation in a different manner.

Reports claim the main reason for Brazil's change of stance on the Copa America situation is the suspension of Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Rogerio Caboclo. The CBF chief has been banned after he was found guilty of sexually harassing a female employee.

It is also believed that it was Rogerio Caboclo who decided to bring the Copa America to Brazil without consulting the players or the staff members.

Brazil's decision to carry on with the tournament comes days after the Argentinian FA released a statement confirming their participation in the competition. The AFA said the team would take all the necessary precautions to make Copa America a success.

Brazil to kick off Copa America 2021

Since Copa America 2021 has been moved from Argentina and Colombia to Brazil, Selecao will kick start the tournament as host nation. The holders will play their first match against Venezuela in the capital city of Brasilia on June 13, 2021.

Brazil are placed in Group B along with Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru. Group A consists of Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Bolivia.

The tournament is set to take place over the course of a month, with the final scheduled to be held on July 10 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

