"Cost us this game", "Get him out the club" - Manchester United fans rip into star for 'garbage' performance in 2-2 draw against Tottenham

Manchester United fans have slammed Fred after his subpar cameo in the team's 2-2 Premier League draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday (April 28).

The Red Devils led 2-0 at half-time, courtesy of goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. Pedro Porro pulled one back for Spurs ten minutes into the second half.

Erik ten Hag made two substitutions in the 61st minute, with Anthony Martial replacing Sancho and Fred coming on for Christian Eriksen. Sancho had an impressive game alongside Eriksen, but the latter seemed to have run out of steam by the hour mark.

The Brazilian midfielder, instead of adding steel to the team's rearguard, brought nervousness and uncertainty. He was constantly giving possession away and seemed incredibly rusty in the middle of the park.

Fred ended the game with a pass success rate of 71% - the joint worst of any outfield Manchester United player on the day. He was also dispossessed once and lost three of his four contested duels.

Fans were heavily disappointed with the former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder after. One tweeted:

"Fred cost us this game. … God!"

Another said:

"Poor poor subs. Anytime this Fred guy touches the pitch I mentally log out 😂GET HIM OUT THE CLUB"

Here are some of the other top reactions on Twitter:

KBoham @RatioU4us @StretfordPaddck You lot keep rating Fred. Fred is championship level at best. @StretfordPaddck You lot keep rating Fred. Fred is championship level at best.

Geonbae🥂 @purplestudioinc Fred cost us this game… God! Fred cost us this game… God!

SNSZN @SNE_UK GET HIM OUT THE CLUB Poor poor subs. Anytime this Fred guy touches the pitch I mentally log outGET HIM OUT THE CLUB Poor poor subs. Anytime this Fred guy touches the pitch I mentally log out 😂GET HIM OUT THE CLUB

Tangeni Frans @tangeni_frans Martial and Fred coming on was just nonsense. Did nothing for us. Martial and Fred coming on was just nonsense. Did nothing for us.

Sanj @Sanj_92 Poor second half.



We desperately need another CM who can control the game like Eriksen can. It was pathetic really. Fred was garbage. Poor second half. We desperately need another CM who can control the game like Eriksen can. It was pathetic really. Fred was garbage.

unitededward @edunitedTM @utdcynical @scxttutd Face it for ffs Fred is not a good player he played nonsense @utdcynical @scxttutd Face it for ffs Fred is not a good player he played nonsense

Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning Fred has been atrocious. Never should have taken Eriksen off. Fred has been atrocious. Never should have taken Eriksen off.

Tottenham were on top of Manchester United in the final 30 minutes of the game, especially after Ten Hag's substitutions. Their pressure finally paid off in the 78th minute when a low cross from Harry Kane was converted by Son Heung-min.

Tottenham star gives verdict on comeback draw with Manchester United

Son Heung-min has said that Tottenham Hotspur didn't want to let the fans down after going into the half-time break 2-0 down against Manchester United.

The Lilywhites were coming off a 6-1 thrashing in the league against Newcastle United on Sunday (April 23). They later reimbursed the traveling fans for the horror show at St. James' Park.

After securing a late draw in north London, the South Korea international told BT Sport (via BBC):

"We didn't want to let the fans down; we wanted to give everything, and that was the dressing room speech. We couldn't let the game go. We were really angry about it; we didn't deserve to be 2-0 down at half-time. I think the lads showed really good character."

Despite Son's claims, Manchester United fans can argue that their team deserved their half-time lead. The visitors kept 61% possession and managed six shots on target compared to the hosts' three in the first 45 minutes.

The draw means Spurs are fifth with 54 points from 33 games - six less than fourth-placed United - who have two games in hand.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes