"Could describe him as ‘the missing link" - Dion Dublin claims Manchester United need to sign one key player to be considered PL title contenders

Former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin has urged the Red Devils to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane if they want to become title contenders.

The 29-year-old's contract expires at the end of next season and he has been linked with a move away from Spurs this summer. Dublin believes Kane's potential move to Manchester United could benefit both the player and the club.

The 1997-98 Premier League Golden Boot winner with Coventry City told The Mirror (h/t The Express):

"Let’s be honest, if you put Harry into any side in the Premier League you could describe him as ‘the missing link. He’s going to score 25 goals in any of them - not just at Manchester United - and they aren’t far off at all as it is.

He added:

"But the stature of him as a player, where he is, of his quality surrounded by Marcus, Jadon Sancho, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen - I don’t see how it can go wrong. If they can get Harry’s signing over the line, I think they will be bang in the frame to win the title."

Kane is Tottenham Hotspur (271) and England's (55) all-time leading goal-scorer but has yet to win a team trophy at club or international level. Manchester United, meanwhile, haven't won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson left in the summer of 2013.

They currently league-leaders Arsenal by 22 points but have three games in hand. The Red Devils saw Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo leave Old Trafford but did not sign a permanent replacement for them. Wout Weghorst, 30, arrived from Burnley in January but his loan spell ends at the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag gives update on Manchester United star's contract situation

Erik ten Hag has claimed that Manchester United are holding contract talks with the in-form Marcus Rashford in the background.

The England international's deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of next season, with Real Madrid, Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly tracking his situation.

Addressing the issue ahead of the league game against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday (2 April), Ten Hag said (h/t Official club website):

"It's an internal process and we focus on winning games. Of course, we are also planning for the future so, in the back[ground], we are working on that but that is about agents, it's about football director John Murtough. We are focusing, Rashy and I, on performing."

The 25-year-old has registered 27 goals and nine assists in 44 games across competitions this season. He is currently recovering from a minor ankle injury and it remains to be seen if he will start against the Toons.

Poll : 0 votes