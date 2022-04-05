"Could give Chelsea another dimension" - Glenn Hoddle explains what Romelu Lukaku must do to regain Thomas Tuchel's faith

Romelu Lukaku's big-money move to Chelsea has slowly declined into a flop as the season has progressed. He has gone from being the first name on Inter Milan's teamsheet to making appearances from the bench for the London club.

Lukaku has neither looked confident in his body language nor has he delivered any inspiring performances on the field. This has seen him fall down in Thomas Tuchel's pecking order, with Kai Havertz getting the nod in the centre-forward role.

Former Blues boss Glenn Hoddle has shared what he thinks about the striker's importance to this Chelsea side via Goal. He said:

"I’ve never seen an amount of money score a goal to be honest! Listen, if Chelsea are going to win the Champions League, FA Cup and get into the top four then Lukaku needs to get himself going."

The Belgian's price tag of €113 million has not helped his cause and in fact has added fuel to the criticism he's been receiving. Hoddle believes the striker still has a lot to offer and should start by making the most of whatever time he gets to spend on the pitch. The 64-year old said:

"When you have a substitute like Lukaku, he can affect the game in a different dimension that could be needed on any given day. At the moment, he is coming on and not impacting the game."

The Belgium international made a fine start for the Stamford Bridge outfit, scoring four times in his first four appearances. Unfortunately, his performances have since plateaued. Lukaku was only used as a substitute in the Champions League knockout leg against Lille.

Former Chelsea boss wants Lukaku to introspect and think about the present

Glenn Hoddle believes that 'Big-Rom' has to realize that what he's offering the team at the moment is not good enough. He has to realize that's why he's down the pecking order. He said:

"If he looks himself in the mirror, he could say 'right, I am not getting in the team because Kai Havertz is playing so well but every second I am on that pitch I am going to be a threat. I will have good movement and work for chances on goal.

The Belgian has scored 12 goals for Chelsea in his 35 appearances so far this season. With three of those coming in the FA Cup against lower-division opposition and two in the FIFA Club World Cup, the figures look even more underwhelming.

Hoddle believes the 28-year old has to become a supersub of sorts to get back into the starting XI.

"Until he does that, then Thomas Tuchel won't pick him. He could give Chelsea another dimension from the bench. He could come on for 10 minutes from the bench and get the winner in the first or second leg. That's the way he can get back into the first team starting eleven.

Thomas Tuchel's side will take on Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals in their next game. The two sides faced each other in last year's semi-final with the Blues emerging victorious. Kai Havertz led the attack in that game and was hugely successful as a no.9.

It is difficult to see Lukaku break into Chelsea's starting XI for the clash unless he does something phenomenal in the training sessions.

