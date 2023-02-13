"Could be the missing piece of the jigsaw" - Chelsea urged to sign 26-year-old forward who could 'thrive' at Stamford Bridge

Former Chelsea forward Tony Cascarino has urged the Blues to sign Brentford attacker Ivan Toney.

The Blues have struggled for form this season despite their heavy spending both in the summer as well as in January.

Chelsea have won just two of their previous 13 Premier League fixtures and have struggled to score goals despite dominating proceedings in most games.

Tony Cascarino has highlighted that the West London giants are in dire need of a typical number nine and urged them to sign Ivan Toney.

The Brentford striker has been on song for the Bees this season and is the third top-scorer this campaign with 14 Premier League goals in 20 outings.

Ex-Republic of Ireland forward Cascarino has claimed that the Englishman could be the missing piece Chelsea are desperately craving. He told The Times:

"Their performance away to West Ham – particularly in the first 20 minutes – was much improved but they are still crying out for a striker. Ivan Toney could be the missing piece of the jigsaw.

"With runners off him such as Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix and quality deliveries into the box, the Brentford forward would thrive at Chelsea. He is so strong in the air, loves to get in behind and has the confidence and swagger to succeed at a top club."

Cascarino has however claimed that a big stumbling block for the red-hot striker getting a big move is his potential ban following alleged breaches of betting rules. He added:

"The problem for potential suitors is the threat of a lengthy ban after being charged with more than 200 alleged breaches of betting rules.

"Should he be cleared or have served his punishment by the end of the season, I would expect him to command a huge transfer fee."

Chelsea interested in signing in-form 24-year-old striker who is also wanted by Manchester United

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is also wanted by Manchester United.

As reported by The Hard Tackle, the Blues have been tracking the Nigeria international for quite a while now.

The 24-year-old is currently one of the hottest center-forwards in Europe, having been in tremendous form for Luciano Spalletti's team.

The Naples club are currently at the top of the Serie A table with 59 points and Osimhen has played a key role in their 2022-23 campaign success thus far.

Osimhen has netted 17 times in Serie A this season and currently sits at the top of the scoring chart.

