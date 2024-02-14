"Could be the new Kevin de Bruyne" - Pundit makes incredible claim on Chelsea superstar

According to BBC pundit Pat Nevin, Chelsea's attacking midfielder Cole Palmer has the potential to become the new Kevin De Bruyne.

Cole Palmer took a huge step in his career as he parted ways with Manchester City to join Chelsea in a deal worth €47 million last summer. His decision has proven to be a massive success so far, with the player establishing himself as one of the most important members of the squad at Stamford Bridge.

So far this season, the attacking midfielder has made 28 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side across all competitions, recording 12 goals and nine assists. After watching the 21-year-old thrive at Stamford Bridge, Pat Nevin has doubled down on his earlier claim that the English prodigy can be become the next Kevin De Bruyne.

“Cole Palmer could be the new Kevin De Bruyne," the former Blues forward told Lucky Block (via DAZN). "I've said that before and took a lot of stick for it. I even said it on national radio when he was still at Manchester City. I don't make hyperbolic statements and I don't exaggerate, so it was a big statement."

"If you watch Palmer, you can see it now. He picks the right ball and he's the one who creates everything. He's the one who makes Chelsea special."

Pat Nevin went on to boldly declare Cole Palmer as Chelsea's best signing of the Todd Boehly era. The pundit added that he knew the player would be a hit at the club even before he kicked a ball for the Blues.

"Palmer is the best Chelsea signing of the Boehly era. I don't even have to wait a millisecond to answer that question," he continued.

“I'm not sure how the other signings will develop or how well they'll perform in the future, but Chelsea lacked a creative vision. It was so obvious."

“Cole Palmer just fell into their lap. People may dismiss him as a lucky signing, but Chelsea had to go for him when he was available. I knew he was their best player before he'd even kicked a ball for them," Nevin added.

It's worth mentioning that Cole Palmer had the privilege to watch Kevin De Bruyne closely during the two years he spent in the Manchester City senior team. It will be interesting to see the 21-year-old take after one of the greatest playmakers of the current era.

Kevin De Bruyne running riot with Manchester City

After returning from a long-term injury layoff, Kevin De Bruyne is back to top shape at a very decisive time for Manchester City. The playmaker has reminded the world of his incredible class with eye-catching performances over the last few weeks.

Since getting back to action last month, the 32-year-old has played seven games for Pep Guardiola's side across all competitions, recording two goals and seven assists. That includes one assist in every Premier League game he's played since then.

Thanks to his influence, Manchester City will be more confident of their chances of claiming silverware come the end of the season. As it stands, the Cityzens are in contention for the Champions League, the Premier League, and the FA Cup.