“Could be one of our finest kits”, “So clean” – Chelsea fans react as image of rumoured home kit for next season leaks online

Chelsea fans have reacted positively to leaked images of what could be the club's home kit for next season.

An image posted by Twitter user @CFC15RAZ adds a new dimension to the previously leaked images of Chelsea's rumored home kit by FootyInsider. It features the club, sponsor and Nike logo in gold, while the base color of the kit remains predominantly blue.

This is in contrast to the white accents on Chelsea's home kit for this season. The rumored 2023-24 home kit for the Blues also features a plain, blue-colored round-neck collar.

If true, the kit will mirror the color pattern that Adidas followed with Chelsea's 2012-13 home jersey, which was released after their UEFA Champions League triumph in May 2012. Here are some of the best reactions to the rumored kit from the Blues faithful, as found Twitter:

Josh Oakford @josh_oakford @CFC15RAZ @AlexGoldberg_ Change the sponsor and this could be one of our finest kits in a very long time @CFC15RAZ @AlexGoldberg_ Change the sponsor and this could be one of our finest kits in a very long time

CFC_HP🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @CFCHTP @CFC15RAZ @AlexGoldberg_ Reminds me of the 90s kit with the Autoglass sponsor, I like this a lot @CFC15RAZ @AlexGoldberg_ Reminds me of the 90s kit with the Autoglass sponsor, I like this a lot

Chelsea's front-shirt sponsors 'Three' are not expected to renew their contract with the Blues at the end of the campaign (h/t Football.London). The UK telecommunications firm signed a three-year deal with the west London giants in the summer of 2020.

As per the Telegraph, the Blues were pocketing £40 million yearly from this partnership. The Premier League giants are believed to be in talks with several firms over a potential sponsorship deal from next season.

Three wanted to sever ties with the Blues when the UK Government placed sanctions on outgoing club owner Roman Abramovich in March for alleged ties to Vladimir Putin. The sponsorship deal resumed after the club was sold to Todd Boehly's consortium (h/t SportsProMedia).

Chelsea star slammed for his role in England's opener vs Ukraine

Steven Gerrard criticized Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk for his role in England's opening goal against Ukraine in their Euro 2024 qualifier on 26 March.

Bukayo Saka received the ball on the right flank in the 37th minute, with Mudryk dropping back to help his team in defense. Ukraine's No. 7 was passive with his marking and allowed Saka to get the ball onto his stronger left foot and put in a cross.

The Arsenal winger picked out Harry Kane, who made no mistake with a first-time finish inside the box. Saka then scored three minutes later to seal a 2-0 scoreline at Wembley.

Speaking after the game, Gerrard said on Channel 4, via Metro:

"...you would be really disappointed if you’re the coach with Mudryk. With all due respect, he is still learning the game, but you know that you need to keep Saka on his right foot; you can’t allow him to come in on that left foot because it’s a wand, and he gets it right on the money."

Mudryk had a largely disappointing game and was substituted in the 61st minute.

