"Flop for club and country" "Genuinely sh**" - Chelsea January signing gets trolled on Twitter for underwhelming performance on international duty 

Football fans savaged Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk after his underwhelming display in Ukraine's 2-0 defeat against England in the Euro 2024 qualifier earlier today (26 March).

The 22-year-old started down the left flank but was substituted in the 61st minute by Viktor Tshyankov with Ukraine trailing 2-0. He failed to impose himself on the game, completing just 14 passes and managing no shots on target.

Chelsea paid a sizeable transfer fee of £88 million to beat Arsenal and sign him from Shakhtar Donetsk in January. Football fans, including Arsenal supporters, took digs at Mudryk on Twitter for his poor display against the Three Lions.

Here are some of the best reactions from a select few:

Baldiola @TeacherOfBall Mudryk is genuinely shit. Where's this "Ballon D'Or potential"???? Mudryk is genuinely shit. Where's this "Ballon D'Or potential"????

ً @Bk8iP3 Mudryk’s close control is actually pretty poor Mudryk’s close control is actually pretty poor

Football opinions @footbal__001 @ZakKnowsBall We saved you from embarassment and 70 million going down the drain @ZakKnowsBall We saved you from embarassment and 70 million going down the drain 😔

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Mudryk... Work for you to do young fella Mudryk... Work for you to do young fella

Trey @UTDTrey 100m Mudryk hooked, flop for Club and Country 100m Mudryk hooked, flop for Club and Country 😭

Mudryk enjoyed a highly impressive debut for Chelsea in their goalless league draw against Liverpool in January. He has had a mixed time under manager Graham Potter since then and has made a total of just three Premier League starts so far.

The Ukraine international is one of the fastest wingers around and his ability to dribble with the ball virtually glued to his feet makes him a nightmare for opposition defenders. But he still has a long way to go before he can be called a finished product.

The world of football, however, is unforgiving. The pressure on Mudryk's shoulder could keep increasing if he continues to fail in front of goal for Chelsea, especially due to his huge price tag.

The former Shakhtar winger has scored no goals and managed a solitary assist in seven games across competitions for his new club.

Chelsea at risk of missing out on UEFA Champions League football next season

For the investment Chelsea have made in the last two transfer windows, missing out on Champions League football next season would be seen as a massive failure.

They are currently 10th in the league table, with a measly 38 points from 27 league games so far - nine behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites have, however, played one more game.

Manager Graham Potter will know his team have virtually no room for error if they want to secure a top-four finish for the fifth season running. The Blues have been absent from the Champions League for just two seasons since the 2002-03 campaign.

Another way to qualify for the competition would be to win the Champions League title this campaign. This is how they qualified for the 2012-13 campaign despite finishing sixth in the Premier League the season before that.

The west London giants have a quarter-final date against defending champions Real Madrid next month.

