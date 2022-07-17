"Could be one of the signings of the summer" - Pundit makes big claims about possible Arsenal transfer

Former Premier League midfielder-turned-pundit Darren Ambrose has opened up on the possible transfer of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City to Arsenal.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are closing in on a move for the Ukrainian international at a fee of around £30 million.

Ambrose has claimed that Zinchenko could turn out to be one of the best signings of the summer transfer window.

The former Newcastle United midfielder has insisted that the 25-year-old could become an important player at the Emirates.

Ambrose has claimed that Zinchenko will not only provide adequate cover for injury-prone Kieran Tierney but will also improve the Gunners midfieldld. He told talkSPORT:

“I think this could be one of the signings of the summer and I don’t like to say that because I’m a Spurs supporter."

“£30million for Zinchenko, [Kieran] Tierney has his issues with injury so he’s more than adequate cover, but I think he’ll be going into midfield and I think it improves Arsenal’s midfield."

“When you watch him for Ukraine he plays in midfield, he gives you that bite, he’s clearly a leader as well, he’s clearly a good character."

The Ukrainian has scored 2 goals and registered 12 assists in his 127 appearances for City across all competitions.

Ambrose has insisted that Mikel Arteta could bring the most out of Zinchenko, having known him since his Manchester City days.

The former Crystal Palace midfielder has also claimed that the north London side will make a good deal by spending £30 million for the versatile Ukrainian.

“Mikel Arteta knows him from Manchester City so they’ve got a good relationship, Gabriel Jesus is already there."

“City and Arsenal have now got that relationship. City are not bothered about Arsenal at the moment so they’re sending them players for half decent prices as well."

“£30million in today’s climate is a good price for a player I feel will go straight into Arsenal’s first team.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko could be a brilliant addition to Arsenal

Zinchenko has been an important squad player for City over the last few years but has shown that he is capable of playing a much more crucial role.

The Ukrainian could finally get that role at the Emirates under Arteta. Zinchenko's versatility makes him a player who could be an invaluable addition to the north London side that is seeking reinforcements at both left-back and midfield.

The Ukrainian also has plenty of experience in the Premier League and could come in handy for Arteta in his efforts to guide the Gunners back to the top.

