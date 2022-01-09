"Could be an option for us" - Ralf Rangnick suggest Manchester United can adopt different formations based on players available

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has suggested the Red Devils could adopt different formations based on player availability.

Rangnick agreed to take charge of Manchester United until the end of the season last month. The German tactician has attempted to implement his preferred 4-2-2-2 formation at Old Trafford since his arrival.

However, Rangnick's approach has not produced the desired outcome for Manchester United so far. Some have suggested that the 63-year-old should use a different formation to get results out of the current Red Devils squad.

Now, Rangnick himself has opened up on the possibility of using a different formation at Manchester United. The former RB Leipzig boss revealed he could implement a different system based on the players available to him. He told Manchester United's in-house media:

“I think with our team, we have those two options. In order to play with a back three, we need to have most of our centre-backs available. I think under Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] the team did it, for example, in games like Tottenham, Atalanta away, or against Manchester City in the derby."

“I think we can play in the back three, this could be an option for us, but, as I said, it also depends on the players available, on the current shape and form of the players and also, to a certain extent, to the team against which we are playing.”

With Rangnick suggesting the possibility of a formation change for Manchester United, it remains to be seen how the Red Devils will line up against Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Monday night.

Rangnick fears he is short of time to revive Manchester United

Manchester United hope Rangnick can revive the team after they appointed him as interim manager last month. However, the German tactician has struggled to make a significant impact at Old Trafford.

According to reports, Rangnick fears he does not have the time or influence to solve Manchester United's issues. Apart from the performances on the pitch, the 63-year-old has identified a host of problems in the Red Devils dressing room.

Rangnick is said to have realized the toxic environment he has walked into. There are suggestions that the manager is struggling to establish his authority over the team due to the short-term nature of his role.

Meanwhile, there are claims that PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has an agreement to replace Rangnick as Manchester United manager at the end of the season.

