"Could really cause a surprise" - Gary Neville reveals why Chelsea will be back fighting next season

Gary Neville has backed Chelsea to come back stronger if they appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager.

The Manchester United legend has hailed the Argentine manager as a top coach who can help the Blues get back to their usual best.

Neville has claimed that the west London club have a solid core of players who could do well under a top manager like Pochettino. He told The Overlap, as quoted by The Mirror:

"Chelsea played Liverpool and there was something in that game that you saw in that collection of players and you thought they could be brought together by a talented coach. Pochettino I think is a really talented coach and I think Chelsea next year could really cause a surprise, just by Pochettino bringing the club together because he will. He’s likeable and the players will respect him enormously."

Neville said that the Blues have a young and talented team that suits Pochettino, who can lead them towards success. He added:

“He has worked at PSG and worked with big players, worked at Tottenham, worked at Southampton where he did a great job. I think he’ll do a very, very good job next season and he’ll cover a lot of the stuff that’s going on behind the scenes. Those players are perfect for Pochettino. Talented, young but just needing direction."

The former Manchester United right-back has also mentioned that he wanted Pochettino at Old Trafford, although he is happy with Erik ten Hag. Neville concluded:

“I wanted Pochettino at United, that’s not to say I didn’t want Erik ten Hag. It was close and I’m happy we’ve got Ten Hag I think he’s done brilliantly well but Pochettino is a top coach who I’d be happy having at my club.”

Chelsea's season has gone from bad to worse, with caretaker manager Frank Lampard becoming the club’s first manager to lose each of his opening four matches in the hotseat.

The Blues are 12th in the table at the moment with 39 points in 32 games, and will take on Arsenal on May 2.

Graeme Souness makes bold claims about Chelsea appointing Mauricio Pochettino

Liverpool icon Graeme Souness has delivered his verdict on Chelsea's potential appointment of Mauricio Pochettino.

The west London side currently have club legend Frank Lampard as their interim boss, who was hired as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

However, the Blues continue their search for a long-term replacement, with Pochettino being the favorite to take charge at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Graeme Souness has claimed that Pochettino would be an excellent choice for the Blues as their next boss. The former Liverpool midfielder told the Daily Mail:

“What a great job Chelsea would be for Mauricio Pochettino. There are the makings of a very good squad there. His main problem would be exactly the same one that Graham Potter struggled with. The lack of a top-class striker. The challenge is to find one.”

Former Spain head coach Luis Enrique and former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann have also been linked with the Stamford Bridge hotseat.

