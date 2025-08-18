“Could solve a lot of problems” - Micah Richards names signing Arsenal need after 1-0 win over Manchester United in Premier League opener

Micah Richards has urged Arsenal to further strengthen their attack following the narrow 1-0 win over Manchester United in the opening game of their 2025/26 Premier League season.

The Gunners have been one of the busiest teams in the ongoing transfer window, having already completed six signings. Two of their new arrivals are attacking players in Viktor Gyökeres and Noni Madueke. Despite the hype surrounding their new attacking options, their goal against Manchester United was scored by defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Gyökeres, in particular, failed to impress on his Premier League debut, while substitute Madueke was also a shadow of himself in the 30 minutes he spent on the pitch.

Speaking after the Arsenal vs. Manchester United match, Richards believes the Gunners still lack depth in the left-wing position, where Gabriel Martinelli played before being replaced by Madueke.

The former Manchester City defender suggested that the Gunners should sign Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, adding that the Brazilian could solve a lot of problems for them. Richards told The Rest is Football podcast (via Metro):

“I still think Arsenal are a left winger short or a left forward short. But Arsenal’s bench today was so strong with Lewis-Skelly and Timber coming on. Mikel Arteta can change the full-backs now and it doesn’t affect the team, the quality doesn’t go down.

“That will really help them throughout the season. I prefer Noni Madueke on the right so I just look at that position on the left-hand side and if they could sort that. They were linked with Rodrygo and that could solve a lot of problems for them. But it’s a massive win for Arsenal away from home and just gives them that momentum at the start of the season.”

The Gunners reportedly expressed interest in Rodrygo earlier in the summer, but they are not currently pursuing the winger, who is valued at €80 million.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Viktor Gyökeres after 1-0 win against Manchester United

Mikel Arteta was happy with new signing Viktor Gyökeres’ performance despite the forward failing to score on his Premier League debut. The Spaniard leapt to Gyökeres's defense, claiming he didn’t have that many chances. He told reporters (via the club’s website):

“He did a lot of things very good. You can tell, especially in our high pressing, the rhythm that we demand, especially in the first half, we're giving a bit too much time. It's something that we have to work on, especially there. And then in the finalising situation, he didn't have that many chances to do that because, as I said, on the previous action before we had to play that last ball that the line was standing still with 40 metres behind, we managed to put the ball through to exploit his quality. But overall, coming away to Manchester United, winning your first game with Arsenal, it's a good start.”

Gyökeres, who joined the Gunners from Sporting CP for a reported €65.8 million fee, is expected to be in action again on August 23 against Leeds United.

