  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2025-26
  • “Could solve a lot of problems” - Micah Richards names signing Arsenal need after 1-0 win over Manchester United in Premier League opener

“Could solve a lot of problems” - Micah Richards names signing Arsenal need after 1-0 win over Manchester United in Premier League opener

By Ezekiel Olamide
Published Aug 18, 2025 08:22 GMT
Micah Richards urges Arsenal to sign Real Madrid
Micah Richards urges Arsenal to sign Real Madrid's Rodrygo

Micah Richards has urged Arsenal to further strengthen their attack following the narrow 1-0 win over Manchester United in the opening game of their 2025/26 Premier League season.

Ad

The Gunners have been one of the busiest teams in the ongoing transfer window, having already completed six signings. Two of their new arrivals are attacking players in Viktor Gyökeres and Noni Madueke. Despite the hype surrounding their new attacking options, their goal against Manchester United was scored by defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Gyökeres, in particular, failed to impress on his Premier League debut, while substitute Madueke was also a shadow of himself in the 30 minutes he spent on the pitch.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking after the Arsenal vs. Manchester United match, Richards believes the Gunners still lack depth in the left-wing position, where Gabriel Martinelli played before being replaced by Madueke.

The former Manchester City defender suggested that the Gunners should sign Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, adding that the Brazilian could solve a lot of problems for them. Richards told The Rest is Football podcast (via Metro):

“I still think Arsenal are a left winger short or a left forward short. But Arsenal’s bench today was so strong with Lewis-Skelly and Timber coming on. Mikel Arteta can change the full-backs now and it doesn’t affect the team, the quality doesn’t go down.
Ad
“That will really help them throughout the season. I prefer Noni Madueke on the right so I just look at that position on the left-hand side and if they could sort that. They were linked with Rodrygo and that could solve a lot of problems for them. But it’s a massive win for Arsenal away from home and just gives them that momentum at the start of the season.”
Ad

The Gunners reportedly expressed interest in Rodrygo earlier in the summer, but they are not currently pursuing the winger, who is valued at €80 million.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Viktor Gyökeres after 1-0 win against Manchester United

Mikel Arteta was happy with new signing Viktor Gyökeres’ performance despite the forward failing to score on his Premier League debut. The Spaniard leapt to Gyökeres's defense, claiming he didn’t have that many chances. He told reporters (via the club’s website):

Ad
“He did a lot of things very good. You can tell, especially in our high pressing, the rhythm that we demand, especially in the first half, we're giving a bit too much time. It's something that we have to work on, especially there. And then in the finalising situation, he didn't have that many chances to do that because, as I said, on the previous action before we had to play that last ball that the line was standing still with 40 metres behind, we managed to put the ball through to exploit his quality. But overall, coming away to Manchester United, winning your first game with Arsenal, it's a good start.”

Gyökeres, who joined the Gunners from Sporting CP for a reported €65.8 million fee, is expected to be in action again on August 23 against Leeds United.

About the author
Ezekiel Olamide

Ezekiel Olamide

Twitter icon

Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.

An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.

Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nived Zenith
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications