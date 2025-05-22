Real Madrid fix price tag for sale of Rodrygo amid recent links to Arsenal: Reports

Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his Arsenal squad ahead of the next season, and one player they have been heavily linked with in the past few days is Real Madrid’s winger Rodrygo. The Gunners became a potential destination for Rodrygo after reports emerged that he is considering leaving Los Blancos amid a lack of game time.

Rodrygo, whose current contract will expire in 2028, has made 30 league appearances for Real Madrid this season. However, he has struggled to maintain his starting XI position of late, as he didn’t feature in the last four league games.

With the Brazilian now facing an uncertain future at the Spanish capital, Arsenal have emerged as a potential suitor. A recent report from Sky Sports has claimed that the Gunners are keen on the 24-year-old. However, with the few years left on the player’s contract, Los Blancos and Arsenal could find it difficult to come to an agreement over the transfer.

Rodrygo’s current market value is €100 million as per Transfermarkt. Meanwhile, Spanish outlet Cadena SER has claimed that Real Madrid have placed an €80 million (£67.5 million) price tag on the winger. Rodrygo’s representatives are ‘exploring the market’ to see if any other football clubs might be interested in signing their client.

The report added that Arsenal are not the only club in England that have shown interest in signing the Brazilian. According to Fichajes.net, Chelsea have entered the fray for the player.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal can meet Real Madrid’s asking price for the signature of Rodrygo. Los Blancos signed the former Santos man in 2019 for a reported fee of €45 million.

“For me that is the biggest statement” – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on being linked with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo

Mikel Arteta has responded to rumors linking Arsenal with Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. In the pre-match press conference of their EPL match against Southampton on Sunday, Arteta refused to give a direct response to the question. However, he said it’s a thing of pride that a player like the Brazilian is linked to the Emirates, saying (via Arsenal.com):

“I wouldn’t like to name a player, but the biggest thing is that, and using the word pride, we have brought the club into a position, into a place that next season you have to win a major trophy. That means that everybody believes that we have the level, that we have shown the consistency and we are an elite team in this country and in Europe and if you don't do that, then what is going to happen? For me that is the biggest statement, that Arsenal is there.”

Rodrygo will bring versatility to Arteta’s squad as he is capable of playing on both flanks.

