"Could be targeted this summer" – Robbie Fowler believes Real Madrid and PSG could look to sign Liverpool superstar this summer

Robbie Fowler has claimed that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could launch a permanent move to sign Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window.

Salah, 30, has established himself as one of the best footballers in the world since joining the Reds from AS Roma for £36.5 million in 2017. He has helped the Reds lift seven trophies so far, including the 2019-20 Premier League title.

A left-footed inside-forward renowned for his pace and finishing, the 87-cap Egypt international has been speculated to leave Liverpool this summer. This is because the Reds failed to achieve a top-four spot last season for the first time since his arrival. Even Fowler is of a similar opinion.

In his column for the Mirror, the two-time PFA Young Player of the Year shared his thoughts on the player. Fowler wrote:

"Looking around at the top of world football right now, it seems like it's a good time to be a proven striker. Which is why I think, it won't just be Harry Kane who will be in demand among clubs this summer... but Mo Salah too."

Identifying Real Madrid and PSG as two potential future destinations for the former Chelsea star, Fowler continued:

"I mention Salah because I think that he could be targeted this summer, and it wouldn't shock me in the slightest if both Real Madrid and PSG come in for him – with the French club nailed on in my opinion to try and get him."

However, Fowler said that Liverpool fans have little to fret about due to their strong bargaining position. He added:

"I don't think Liverpool fans should be too worried, because he's signed a long contract and the club has proved in the past few years that they won't be forced into selling one of their superstars unless it's on their own terms."

Salah, who is the Reds' joint fifth-highest goal-scorer, has registered 186 goals and 79 assists in 305 games across competitions for his club. He is currently averaging a goal involvement every 94 minutes for the Anfield outfit so far.

Liverpool-linked star set to depart Real Madrid to join PSG: Reports

According to The Athletic, PSG are set to sign Marco Asensio on a Bosman move in the upcoming summer window.

Asensio, 27, is in the final month of his contract at Real Madrid, who have failed to tie him down to a new deal. He is now set to leave the club after eight years.

Rejecting Los Blancos' approaches, Asensio decided to agree on personal terms with PSG worth £8.6 million per year.

Asensio, who has helped Real Madrid lift 17 trophies, has been utilised as a squad option at Santiago Bernabeu for the past two seasons. He has netted 24 goals and contributed 10 assists in 4074 minutes of action in his last two terms.

