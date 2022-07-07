“Coward”, “Pity u can’t make ur own decisions lad” – Manchester United fans mock Jurrien Timber as he tweets message after Old Trafford transfer U-turn

Manchester United fans have fired back at Jurrien Timber after he seemingly took a dig at their club with a picture of himself at Ajax.

The 21-year-old was linked with a move to Old Trafford, where he could've reunited with his former manager Erik ten Hag, the new manager of the Premier League side.

However, Antony turned down the opportunity. He feared it would hurt his chances of making it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Netherlands and opted to remain in Amsterdam.

His national team coach Louis van Gaal, a former Manchester United manager, had also warned the youngster that a transfer to United could damage his career with the Oranje.

On Wednesday, Timber shared a picture of himself on Twitter in front of the Ajax logo outside their stadium with the caption "Still here tho", followed by three X emojis.

It was seen as a dig aimed at Manchester United for rejecting them, and United fans didn't take kindly to that.

His post triggered an avalanche of responses, many of which saw the Red Devils supporters slam the player for snubbing United. Timber has been labelled a 'coward', while one mocked the defender for being unable to make his own decision, as he was apparently influenced by Van Gaal.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Manchester United struggling to make new signings this summer

The Red Devils have been linked with a few players this summer but haven't been able to bring in anyone except left-back Tyrell Malacia.

After overseeing a hugely disappointing 2021-22 campaign, the fallen giants were expected to make a slew of marquee acquisitions, especially with Ten Hag taking charge. However, that has not happened yet, as United have only had departures, with many senior players leaving Manchester.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be next to head through the exit door (as per Marca), which would be a huge blow to the team whose rebuilding project is struggling to take off. Manchester United begin their pre-season on Tuesday, July 12, with a friendly against league rivals Liverpool.

