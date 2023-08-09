“Crazy crossover” “You must be kidding” - Fans react as YouTubers Dude Perfect are announced as co-owners of Burnley

In an unexpected turn of events, the stars behind the famous YouTube page Dude Perfect have acquired a minor stake in Premier League starlets Burnley. They will partner with former NFL star JJ Watt and his wife, ex-USWNT player Kealia Watt, as fellow investors in the club.

With over 59 million subscribers on their channel, the US-based sports and comedy group have amassed a considerable fanbase through their content. Primarily known for their surreal trick shots, the group consists of Tyler Toney, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones and twins Cory and Coby Cotton.

CentreGoals. @centregoals | OFFICIAL: YouTuber's Dude Perfect are now co owners of Burnley football club. | OFFICIAL: YouTuber's Dude Perfect are now co owners of Burnley football club. pic.twitter.com/bYbJ0j2KBq

As soon as the news was confirmed, fans started swarming Twitter with their opinions. While the overall consensus has been mixed, the resonating sentiment seems to be that of surprise.

Here are some of the reactions:

azreel @Azreel_6 @centregoals Some bizarre cross overs this year, Brady first now this

𝐒𝐀𝐌 𝐎𝐋𝐔 @realSamOlu @centregoals You must be kidding me

BIG AYO🔰 @47kasz @centregoals Americans find out bout football & now buying shares in English teams

Since their inception in 1882, Burnley has always maintained their status as a club run by supporters and local businessmen. This dynamic was rewritten in 2020 when Velocity Sports Partners (VSP), the sports wing of the American management firm ALK Capital, acquired a majority stake of 84% in the club.

JJ Watt followed suit in May 2023 and the faces behind Dude Perfect have now become the third US-based entity to invest in the Clarets. In an interview, the group revealed their intentions behind buying a minor stake in the Premier League giants, stating (via Mirror):

"We’ve been fans of the Premier League for some time, so we’re excited to formalise the relationship with Burnley and hopefully, help to introduce a bunch of younger fans to the club."

Only time will tell what fruits this new investment will bear for the newly-promoted Burnley side.

Burnley recently secured promotion back to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany

Following a disappointing relegation in the 2021-22 season, the Lancashire-based club have instantly bounced back to the top flight, with ex-Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany leading the charge as their manager.

Like Mikel Arteta and Xavi, Kompany is another former superstar-turned-manager to have been coached by Pep Guardiola. The Belgian tactician led his team to a record-breaking season in the EFL Championship, amassing 101 points as they won the division with ease.

Building upon the promising squad of last year, Burnely have made a plethora of new signings ahead of the new season.

Their latest incoming include English U-21 prodigy James Trafford, FC Basel centre-forward Zeki Amdouni and centre-back Jordan Beyer among others. Kompany will hope that these new signings can lead Burnley to new heights this season.