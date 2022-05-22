"Crime to football" "A disgrace" - Chelsea fans slam Thomas Tuchel as 2 forgotten stars are named in starting XI for Watford clash

Chelsea fans do not seem pleased with the lineup Thomas Tuchel has chosen for their Premier League clash against Watford.
Tuchel's side has already secured third place with a lead of three points over Tottenham Hotspur and a much superior goal difference. With multiple stars expected to leave at the end of the term, Tuchel made a couple of changes to the starting lineup.
In place of Marcus Alonso, who started the 1-1 draw against Leicester, Cesar Azpilicueta is expected to start at left-back and has also been given the armband. Saul Niguez, who hasn't had a good time since his move to Chelsea, has been given a start in the final game of the season.
The Spanish midfielder will play alongside N'Golo Kante, with Kenedy also being given a rare start. As far as fan reactions are concerned, people do not seem happy with the fact that Tuchel did not select too many youngsters:
Chelsea look to end season strongly with Stamford Bridge victory
Chelsea will look to end the season with a comfortable victory in front of their home supporters. The Blues already have third place secured with a three-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur and a much better goal difference.
It has obviously not been an easy season with a handful of players expected to leave at the end of the current campaign. Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilizueta and Marcus and Alonso are just some of the senior stars who might start the next term with a new team.
Additionally, others such as Romelu Lukaky and N'Golo Kante have also recently been linked with moves. Still, Chelsea have a range of young stars and the new owners are expected to bring in signings as well.
Thomas Tuchel had a fair shot of competing with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City earlier this season, but crucial injuries to the likes of Kante, Chilwell and Reece James derailed their form domestically as well as in Europe. The form of Romelu Lukaku also did not help Chelsea through a crucial phase.
Still, just a few signings will help fans feel optimistic about competing with the best in England.