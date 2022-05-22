"Crime to football" "A disgrace" - Chelsea fans slam Thomas Tuchel as 2 forgotten stars are named in starting XI for Watford clash

Chelsea fans do not seem pleased with the lineup Thomas Tuchel has chosen for their Premier League clash against Watford.

Tuchel's side has already secured third place with a lead of three points over Tottenham Hotspur and a much superior goal difference. With multiple stars expected to leave at the end of the term, Tuchel made a couple of changes to the starting lineup.

In place of Marcus Alonso, who started the 1-1 draw against Leicester, Cesar Azpilicueta is expected to start at left-back and has also been given the armband. Saul Niguez, who hasn't had a good time since his move to Chelsea, has been given a start in the final game of the season.

The Spanish midfielder will play alongside N'Golo Kante, with Kenedy also being given a rare start. As far as fan reactions are concerned, people do not seem happy with the fact that Tuchel did not select too many youngsters:

Luijimi @f0lajimi Why are we playing Saul and Kennedy in a meaningless game??? Just play the academy boys lol Why are we playing Saul and Kennedy in a meaningless game??? Just play the academy boys lol

Carefree @del_CFC1 Absolute joke of a side Saul, Kennedy, Rudi and Barkley should be nowhere near this game Absolute joke of a side Saul, Kennedy, Rudi and Barkley should be nowhere near this game

Chloe ⭐️⭐️ @TheBlueLioness Extremely disappointed that we are giving minutes to squad players such as Kenedy who will not be here next season instead of giving a chance to academy players. Hopefully this summer is the time for us to move all of them on so things like this don’t happen again #cfc Extremely disappointed that we are giving minutes to squad players such as Kenedy who will not be here next season instead of giving a chance to academy players. Hopefully this summer is the time for us to move all of them on so things like this don’t happen again #cfc

SMoorey7 @SMoorey7 No idea why Tuchel can't include ONE youth player in the squad. It's a disgrace man fucking kennedy and saul get games but the youth cant get one No idea why Tuchel can't include ONE youth player in the squad. It's a disgrace man fucking kennedy and saul get games but the youth cant get one

Dale👑🐢 @Dale_B96 Kennedy and Saul Kennedy and Saul 😂😂

💎 @NiguezInLondon Saúl Kante pivot is a crime to football Saúl Kante pivot is a crime to football

Chelsea look to end season strongly with Stamford Bridge victory

Chelsea will look to end the season with a comfortable victory in front of their home supporters. The Blues already have third place secured with a three-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur and a much better goal difference.

It has obviously not been an easy season with a handful of players expected to leave at the end of the current campaign. Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilizueta and Marcus and Alonso are just some of the senior stars who might start the next term with a new team.

Additionally, others such as Romelu Lukaky and N'Golo Kante have also recently been linked with moves. Still, Chelsea have a range of young stars and the new owners are expected to bring in signings as well.

Thomas Tuchel had a fair shot of competing with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City earlier this season, but crucial injuries to the likes of Kante, Chilwell and Reece James derailed their form domestically as well as in Europe. The form of Romelu Lukaku also did not help Chelsea through a crucial phase.

Still, just a few signings will help fans feel optimistic about competing with the best in England.

